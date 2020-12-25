Settle into your cozy place and start the bingeing — here are the top Christmas movies for your list















If it’s Christmas holiday at home — then it must be Christmas movie binge watching time.

National Today, the world’s largest holiday website, conducted a study to determine the most popular Christmas movie in each state, so we’re providing a list of the top 10 holiday movies. You can start checking them off.

What’s your favorite? Check it off twice!

THE TOP 10 CHRISTMAS MOVIES:

1. Home Alone

2. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

3. The Polar Express

4. Christmas Chronicles

5. Elf

6. The Nightmare before Christmas

7. Die Hard

8. The Santa Claus

9. Love Actually

10. The Princess Switch

Got your remote handy?

The Movies National Today recommends:

1. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)George Bailey is down on his luck and an angel from heaven is sent to show him what life would have been like if he was never born. A wholesome, feel-good movie.

2. Home Alone (1990)During Christmas vacation, eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind by his family and ends up protecting his house against a couple of burglars. This movie is voted as the most popular Christmas film on many forums and polls.

3. Elf (2003)After the revelation that he is a human and not an elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to find his real father.

4. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)The beloved Muppet characters re-enact their version of Charles Dickens’s classic novel ‘A Christmas Carol.’

5. Gremlins (1984)A boy unintentionally breaks three rules about keeping his new pet, resulting in the unleashing of a horde of mischievous little monsters all over town.

6. Love Actually (2003)The love lives of eight different couples are followed in interrelated stories all set against the beautiful backdrop of the Christmas season in London. With its star-studded cast, this movie is one of the best romantic comedies set around the holiday season.



7. Better Watch Out (2016)If you are looking for something to send chills down your spine, this one’s for you. A babysitter must safeguard a twelve-year-old from intruders, only to find out that it is more than just an ordinary home invasion.

8. A Christmas Carol (1999)If the Muppets are not for you, go for one of our favorite live version adaptations of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ with a spectacular performance from Patrick Stewart as Mr. Scrooge.

9. Die Hard (1988) It has long been debated whether Die Hard qualifies as a Christmas movie, but hey, we want to give as many diverse movie choices as we can. When a Christmas party turns into a hostage situation by German terrorists, an NYPD officer must save the day.

10. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) We love the weird and wonderful world of Dr. Seuss. This movie, based on the book of the same name, is about a quirky green character, The Grinch, who hates Christmas and is set on ruining it for the citizens of Whoville, for whom Christmas is the highlight of the year.

WHY WE LOVE NATIONAL CHRISTMAS MOVIE MARATHONS

• Bah, Humbug! There really is no greater time of the year than Christmas. However, it can understandably be stressful for many. Feel-good movies are a great way to relax and unwind and beat that ‘Scrooge’ feeling.

• Ongoing Traditions. Times have changed, and we are grateful for classic Christmas traditions that are timeless. Bingeing on Christmas movies is a great way to connect with the young ones and introducing them to your favorite feature films.

• The spirit of Christmas across borders. Christmas may not be celebrated by everyone, but Christmas movies sure are loved by all! Whether it is Asia or Australia, Christmas movies are watched and enjoyed by people all over the world.

National Today