Secretary of State announces statewide essay, slogan contests for Kentucky’s students















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

If you’re looking for a new activity for your middle and high school students who are having to deal with virtual classes due to COVID-19, here’s something a little different, a contest for them to enter.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced on Friday a statewide essay contest for students in grades 9 – 12 and a statewide slogan contest for those in grades 6 – 8. The secretary of state will award prizes and recognize winners in a public ceremony.

“My first interest in politics and public affairs came at the same age as that of the young people who will participate in these contests. I hope this opportunity inspires them,” said Adams.

The essay contest’s question presented is, “What changes should Kentucky make to its election system, and why?” The contest limits suggestions to those which would not require a constitutional amendment, only a change in state law, and limits essays to 1,000 words.

The slogan contest will help select a slogan for Secretary Adams’ new Frederick Douglass Award program, which will promote and recognize voter registration efforts among Kentucky high school students.

All entries must be electronically submitted by Wednesday at 5 p.m. (EST) Dec. 23 or be postmarked by Dec. 23.

