Sanitation District No. 1 recognizes three local contractors for storm water management efforts















Sanitation District No. 1 has presented the 2020 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing storm water challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on the local environment.

The 15th annual awards recognize Michael Joseph (Al Neyer) for work on an Atlas Air, Inc., training facility in Erlanger; Craig Lonkard (Lonkard Construction) for work on a Dudley Road improvement project in Edgewood; and Brian Groneck (Messer Construction) for work on a Northern Kentucky University Residence Hall in Highland Heights.

“Erosion and sediment control requires constant attention,” said Jason Burlage, SD1’s plan review administrator. “This is an essential element in protecting water quality and the landscape to protect local residents. Al Neyer, Lonkard Construction and Messer Construction have demonstrated a commitment to this work by embracing BMPs at their job sites.”

BMPs are design, construction and maintenance practices that minimize the impact of storm water runoff by holding it in place, slowing it down and filtering it for pollutants. BMPs such as silt fences and sediment basins ensure that storm water runoff will not erode the soil and cause damage to property and the environment.

