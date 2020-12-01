Rick Hulefeld: Covington kids can take ‘Footsteps to Brilliance’ thanks to city’s Read Ready program

Not all innovations have a real impact. But some do. This is one of those.
Covington has issued the Mayor’s Challenge to every child between the ages of 3 and 9 who lives or goes to school in Covington. The student who reads the most on the app, Footsteps to Brilliance, in each grade, PreK to 3rd grade, will receive $500.
Rick Hulefeld is founder and president of special projects of Children, Inc. (now The Learning Grove) and a long-time Covington resident and advocate for children. He was a 2018 recipient of the NKyTribune’s NewsMaker Award. He has been named an inaugural recipient of the Horizon Community Funds 2020 nonprofit Executive award.
Every student who reads for 75 minutes a week between November 16 and December 31st, will be eligible for prizes. Many Covington children are already enrolled and using Footsteps to Brilliance or Clever Kids University (ages 3 to 6).
If your child is not enrolled, it is easy. Log on to www.f2b.com and have your child start reading and doing the fun activities. The stories and activities are in English and Spanish. There is nothing to buy, nothing to send in. The amount of time that your child reads and the words read are automatically recorded on Footsteps to Brilliance.
Why is Covington issuing the Mayor’s Challenge?
Early reading is an essential skill for later school success. School success is the door for later career success. The City of Covington promotes student success on behalf of all the Covington businesses, civic organizations, health providers, and taxpayers who win when Covington’s children do.
This past spring Covington issued the first Mayor’s Challenge. Over 23,000 books were read; over 49,000 language skill games were played. This fall’s Challenge is funded by a gift from a Covington businessman who knows how important reading is to school success.
The Mayor’s challenge is part of Covington’s three-year Initiative, called Read Ready Covington.
The City of Covington has made available, at no cost to residents, a reading app that contains 1000’s of books, reading games, and activities that enable children to write their own stories.
Covington has involved the schools, the library, the Health Department, the Housing Authority, not-for-profits, neighborhood organizations and churches in promoting early reading. It has received and distributed many books.
Between August 2019 and June 2020, Covington children read over 125,000 books, played 133,000 language games, and wrote over 24,000 stories. Student success is everyone’s business.
The City of Covington is among a growing number of cities that understand the importance of investing in the success of its students.
Early reading matters.
Kudos to Covington.