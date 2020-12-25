Republicans make committee assignments for session; see your representative’s assignment















Rep. Adam Koenig, Rep. Kim Moser, Rep. C. Ed Massey, Rep. Savannah Maddox, and Rep. Joseph Fischer received their committee assignments for the 2021-2022 legislative term, beginning when lawmakers convene the 2021 Regular Session in early January.

According to an announcement sent from the office of House Speaker David Osborne, the region’s legislators will play a big role in the upcoming session.

Koenig, R-Erlanger, will serve as chair of the Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations Committee and a member of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Personnel, Public Retirement, and Finance. Koenig will also serve on the Banking and Insurance, Local Government, and Small Business and Information Technology committees.

“I am excited to be once again chosen as chairman of the Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee,” Koenig said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of my district for another session. I look forward to focusing on good policies that will help rebuild our Kentucky communities.”

Moser has been reappointed as chair of Health and Family Services and a member of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Health and Family Services. The Taylor Mill Republican will also serve on the Elections, Constitutional Amendments & Intergovernmental Affairs, Judiciary, and Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations committees.

“I am honored to continue to serve the 64th District in these committees,” Moser said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on ways to move Kentucky forward through these unprecedented times.”

The region is also home to the House’s new Judiciary Chair, as Rep. Ed Massey was named earlier this month to chair of the Judiciary Committee and an ex officio member of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Justice, Public Safety, and Judiciary. Massey will also serve as a member of the Education Committee and Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations Committee

“I appreciate not only these committee assignments but the faith that House Leadership has shown by making me Chair of the House Judiciary Committee,” Massey said. “As an attorney, I will be able to bring my years of experience in the courtroom to inform my time in the committee room better.”

Maddox will serve on the Judiciary, State Government, Transportation, Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection committees. The Dry Ridge legislator is also a liaison member of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Protection, Tourism, and Energy.

“The citizens of the 61st District sent me to Frankfort to provide them with a voice, at a time when many Kentuckians feel that they are not being heard,” Maddox said. “I appreciate these committee assignments, and I stand ready to representation that works with you, and for you, as we undertake the crucial task of putting Kentucky back on the path to prosperity. I consider it a privilege to serve our community.”

Fischer of Ft. Thomas will serve as chair of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Justice, Public Safety and Judiciary, as well as a member of the Appropriations and Revenue, Banking and Insurance, Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs and Judiciary committees.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a member of these committees for another session, “As a legislator, I vow to be a forceful advocate for policies that will protect our constitutional rights and value the sanctity of life,” Fischer said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues and community members to find commonsense solutions to our state’s most critical issues.”

The Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations committee deals with licenses that do not typically fall into any other committees such as racing, prizefighting and wrestling, places of entertainment, alcoholic beverage control, and private corporations. Committee members also consider legislation relating to real estate licensees, auctioneers, and accountants.

The House Judiciary Committee works primarily on Kentucky courts’ matters and the state’s criminal and civil justice systems. Committee members consider proposed new laws to address issues ranging from the administration of trusts and estates to the prosecution of criminal acts. The committee also oversees state laws related to the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, circuit courts, and district courts.

Members of the Health and Family Services Committee work on public policy that determines how the state addresses health care, public assistance programs like Medicaid, SNAP, and WIC, foster and adoptive care, mental health, substance abuse, and medical providers. The committee’s work in public health will be particularly important as the state continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House Education Committee will deal directly with matters that pertain to public schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education. This includes curriculum, teacher qualifications, and accountability. The committee is also responsible for enacting policies relating to the State Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education.

State Government committee members deal directly with state government policies and administration, including the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. This includes all constitutional officers, the state retirement systems, and Commonwealth’s attorneys and circuit clerks.

Members of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee and budget review subcommittees fulfill the legislature’s only constitutional obligation – crafting budgets for the state’s executive, judicial, and legislative branches. The committee also levies state taxes and sets state tax policy. Members also deal with audits performed for state purposes.

The Transportation Committee considers proposed legislation and the implementation of new laws that apply to airports and aviation, boats and boating, motor vehicles, railroads, commercial trucking, and other modes of transporting people and goods. The committee also oversees the state’s Transportation Cabinet and the construction and maintenance of state highwaThe Banking and Insurance committee addresses legislation aimed at keeping funds invested in Kentucky banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions safe and ensuring that state laws properly manage the various types of insurers operating in Kentucky.

Local Government Committee members consider legislation that deals with the officers, organization, governing and financing of city and county governments. Committee members are also responsible for how state laws address the administration of public works and public safety programs.

The Small Business and Information Technology Committee works to ensure that state laws help foster an environment that supports small businesses and their employers. Committee members also address broadband Internet, information technology planning, and Internet service providers.

The House Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Safety considers legislation that deals with the state’s active duty and retired military constituents, as well as fire prevention and protection; food, drugs, and poisons; and public safety. This committee is integral to the House’s commitment to making Kentucky the most military-friendly state in the nation.

“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne added. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift focus, for now, we are still committed to our long-term mission.”\\With these appointments, each representative is in a position to impact not only his or her district but also the entire commonwealth positively. The legislature is scheduled to convene the 2021 Regular Session on January 5. While the state budget will dominate the agenda, legislators are also expected to devote time to legislation aimed at strengthening the economy and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it.

