Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency’s Silver Bells gift drive collecting items through Dec. 9















Give a little extra cheer this year by donating Christmas and other seasonal gifts for residents in Kentucky's nursing, personal care and family care homes.

COVID-19 has brought visitor limitations to long-term care settings as the 35,000 Kentuckians who reside in them are among the most vulnerable populations during a public health emergency. These residents consist of retired teachers, neighbors, veterans, mechanics, bakery owners and people we have known and depended upon for most of our lives.

“You can make a difference in someone’s life with a small gift and a message that they are loved and valued,” said Sherry Culp with Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

The Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency’s (NHOA) 12th Annual Silver Bells gift drive is collecting items through Dec. 9. “Items on a Silver Bells wish list are things we often take for granted – soft cuddly blankets, snacks, candy, lip balm, socks, puzzle books, pens, stationery and stamps,” said Culp.

Silver Bells has been redesigned this year so gifts can be purchased online and mailed to ombudsman offices.

If donors prefer to shop local, items may be dropped off in the contactless drop box outside a local long-term care ombudsman office. Please wear a mask, sanitize your hands, and practice social distancing.

Here are more details on how you can join in in the gift-giving:

• Shop via Amazon Charity Wish List and your items will be delivered straight to the NHOA office to be distributed to residents. To purchase from the wish list, visit here.

• Make a tax-deductible contribution here and the NHOA will do the shopping for you.

• Drop off new, unwrapped items at a local long-term care ombudsman program. Leave the gift in the contactless drop box outside the office door. Please wear a mask, sanitize your hands and practice social distancing when dropping off your gifts.

To find the closest drop off location, visit ombuddy.org/silver-bells or call 1-800-372-2991.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services