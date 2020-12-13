Northern Kentucky University graduates 1,679 in virtual ceremonies Saturday, incorporating traditions















Northern Kentucky University wrapped up the fall semester as nearly 1,700 students closed an important chapter of their lives at the university’s Virtual Commencement Celebration on Saturday.

NKU’s Virtual Commencement Celebration incorporated many of the traditions associated with traditional in-person ceremonies, including the official conferring of academic degrees and a student vocal ensemble’s rendition of alma mater. Graduates, families, friends and the campus community heard congratulatory remarks from President Ashish Vaidya, as well as greetings from faculty and peers.

“Nearly 1,700 students have reached their goal of a degree or certificate in a global pandemic, an unimaginable instance of triumph and achievement,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “While the entire NKU community is disappointed we could not gather to celebrate in person, our graduates deserved their day, and this was an opportunity to show our pride in recognizing their hard work, dedication, and their many semesters of overcoming adversity.”

The celebration featured guest speaker Galadriel Stineman Joy, a 2007 NKU alumna and TV star known for her roles in NBC’s “This Is Us,” HBO’s “True Blood” and ABC’s “The Middle.” Stineman followed her dream after graduation and moved to California, where she works as an actress, writer and acting instructor in Los Angeles.

“I’ve come a long way since I graduated, but none of this could’ve been possible without my time at NKU,” said Stineman Joy. “I had a genuinely supportive community, and I’m so thankful NKU was there for me. The relationships still come with me, and I use the core of my education with every project.”

In addition to the celebration for all graduates, NKU will also presented individual ceremonies for each of its five colleges. These celebrations included congratulations from the college’s dean and the reading of each graduate’s name within the college.

Altogether, 1,679 graduates were honored on Saturday. They included students who completed degrees in August, as well as those who completed degrees in December.