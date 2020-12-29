Nominations open until Feb. 5 for Chamber’s Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky awards















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the 2021 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership.

“I’m very much looking forward to celebrating the influential women who continue to make positive contributions to Northern Kentucky,” said Mary Lynn Brunemann, Chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards. “These awards are meant to honor and spotlight the female trailblazers who are transforming our community for the better.”



Nominations are now being accepted for the following awards:



The Outstanding Women of NKY Award

This award celebrates women who live, work, or volunteer in Northern Kentucky and represent the great diversity and extraordinary accomplishments of today’s women. Nominees represent ideal role models for the young women who will follow in their footsteps.



Emerging Leader Award

This award recognizes a woman who has made an impact on the NKY community and is under 40.



Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Award

This award recognizes a woman who has had a major impact on the NKY community over her lifetime.



Helen Carroll Champion of Education Award

This award honors a woman who is a recognized leader for her impact and dedication to education in the NKY community.



Honorees will be announced in March, and the awards will be presented during the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The nomination deadline is February 5.



The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984 by the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. Since 1985, over 200 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, or demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, or their state.



More information about the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky awards, past honorees, and the nomination form can be found online here.

Sponsors are:



Title Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Presenting Sponsor: PNC Bank

Silver Sponsor: Humana

Media Sponsor: NKY Tribune

Education Partners: Toyota, Gateway Community and Technical College, Northern Kentucky University, and Thomas More University