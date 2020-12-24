No. 8 Thomas More women remain unbeaten, knock off No. 7 Shawnee State in overtime on Wednesday















NKyTribune staff

Zoie Barth scored 22 points as No. 8 Thomas More outlasted No. 7 Shawnee State in overtime by a 72-67 score on Wednesday in a battle of nationally ranked women’s basketball teams.

Emily Simon added 12 points for the Saints, who improved to 8-0 overall, 3-0 in the Mid-South Conference. Simon also blocked a Shawnee State shot in the final seconds that kept the score at 63-all.

Thomas More led by nine points with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Shawnee State staged a late rally to even the score at 63-all and force overtime.

Barth drained a 3-pointer in overtime to give Thomas More a 68-66 lead. She also converted three free throws in the final 39 seconds to seal the victory.

Summer Secrist finished with eight points and nine rebounds for Thomas More, which has now beaten three teams that were ranked in the NAIA top 10 this season. Briana McNutt added eight points and six rebounds before fouling out.

Anyia Pride led Shawnee State (9-2 overall, 3-2 Mid-South Conference) with 19 points. Carson Roney scored 17 points and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.

Shawnee State won the rebounding battle by a 58-45 margin, but Thomas More held the Bears to 31.5 percent shooting from the field and forced 19 turnovers.

Thomas More will play host to Pikeville at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Connor Convocation Center.

NKU/OAKLAND SERIES CANCELED: Northern Kentucky’s two-game Horizon League series at Oakland (Mich.) this weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within its men’s basketball program.

NKU announced Tuesday it has paused team activities due to COVID-related matters within the program’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and essential support staff.

“Attempts will be made for teams to make up games with other teams who have had games canceled in the same week, provided both teams are cleared to compete,” said Dan Gliot, the Horizon League’s director of communications and digital media strategy, when asked if the NKU/Oakland games would be made up later this season.

NKU is 3-4 overall 1-1 in the Horizon League. Oakland is 0-9 overall, 0-2 in the Horizon League.

NKU is scheduled to play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in a two-game series Jan. 1-2 at BB&T Arena. Both games are set to begin at 6 p.m.

(Information compiled from Thomas More, the Horizon League, NKU and staff reports)