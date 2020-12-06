No. 19 Ohio State women place five in double figures, cruise to 96-63 win over NKU on Sunday afternoon















NKyTribune staff

Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points and dished out four assists to lead No. 19 Ohio State to a 96-63 win over Northern Kentucky on Sunday in a women’s basketball game at Value City Arena.

Sheldon scored 11 of Ohio State’s first 13 points as the Buckeyes built a 32-23 lead in the first quarter. Ohio State converted 80 percent of its shots from the field (12-for-15) in the first quarter.

The Buckeyes then went on a 15-3 run in the first six minutes of the second quarter to open up a 48-26 advantage and owned a 53-34 lead at the break.

Dorka Juhasz added 18 point for the Buckeyes, who held NKU to 29.9 percent shooting from the field. Ohio State (3-0) blistered the nets for 57.6 percent from the field and led by as many as 39 points.

NKU’s Lindsey Duvall recorded her second straight double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ivy Turner posted 11 points and five rebounds for the Norse, who dropped to 0-4.

Madison Greene scored 17 points for Ohio State, while Aaliyah Patty added 13 points and eight rebounds. Rikki Harris chipped in 11 points for the Buckeyes.

NKU’s Carissa Garcia finished with six points and matched her career-high in assists with five.

NKU begins Horizon League play next weekend, when Youngstown State comes to BB&T Arena for a two-game series on Dec. 12 and 13. Both games are scheduled for 2 p.m. starts.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Ohio State and staff reports)