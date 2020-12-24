NKY Tri-County Economic Development Corporation elects board leadership and names new member















The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) announced several board members were recently elected to new roles. In addition, Ben Brandstetter, President of Brandstetter Carroll Inc., was appointed to the company’s board of directors by Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore and approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court.

These individuals were elected to leadership positions:

• Tom Banta, Managing Director of Corporex Companies, was named Vice-Chair

• James Dressman, Partner at DBL Law, was named Treasurer, and

• Candace McGraw, Chief Executive Officer of the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport, was named Secretary.

“We appreciate our board members continuing their support of Tri-ED and stepping into new roles,” said Bob Heil, Chair of the Tri-ED Board and CEO of KLH Engineers. “We have an impressive bank of knowledge on the Tri-ED Board supporting the mission of generating, preserving and enhancing high quality economic opportunities for Northern Kentucky.”

Brandstetter is President of Brandstetter Carroll Inc., a national architectural and engineering firm with locations in Lexington, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dallas. He will serve a term ending June 30, 2022 that was previously held by Aaron Bludworth, President and CEO of Fern. He is currently the Chair of Kentucky’s Council on Post-Secondary Education and previously served six years as a member of the Boone County Planning Commission. Brandstetter is a native of Lexington and received a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“We welcome Ben Brandstetter and his expertise to the Tri-ED Board of Directors,” added Heil. “We also express deep appreciation to Aaron Bludworth for his years of service to Tri-ED on the Board of Directors and many committees. Aaron has been steadfast in his support of Tri-ED and its mission in Northern Kentucky.”

Tri-ED is governed by a twenty-three-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers. The nominating committee, including the Judge-Executives from Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, Board Chair, Vice Chair, Treasurer and Secretary, approves nominees who are then considered and appointed by the full board of directors.

