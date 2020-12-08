NKY Restaurant Relief Fund awards grants to five more restaurants; total economic impact now $94,000















The generosity of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region has enabled the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund to once again provide financial relief to local bars and restaurants impacted by the pandemic.

A joint project of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky the fund awarded five additional $500 grants to local bars and restaurants this week thanks to a $2,500 donation by MCM CPAs & Advisors.

The recipients of the grants, which were drawn randomly from the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund’s original pool of applicants, include:



• The Farmstand Market & Café (Union)

• Fessler’s Legendary Pizza & Hoagies (Bellevue)

• Lou Lou’s Café at Spare-Time (Alexandria)

• Mac’s Pizza Pub (Covington)

• Otto’s (Covington)



“The challenges of 2020 have weighed very hard on the hospitality industry and we are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the community and the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Relief Fund to provide assistance in this time of continued need,” says Ashley Barke, MCM Hospitality Services Team Leader. “Our hearts go out to the business owners as they have shifted their business models to be in compliance with ever-changing regulations and to the employees who may be facing reduced hours or job loss especially during this holiday season.”

MCM CPAs and Advisors is a large regional firm offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax planning and advisory services for businesses of all sizes, nonprofits and individuals. The company’s core values – people matter, leaders inspire, and excellence rules – are at the core of everything they do.

Established in April 2020 to assist local restaurants and bars forced to temporarily cease in-person dining because of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, the Restaurant Relief Fund has received $49,500 in donations. Combined with $44,500 in gift card/gift certificate receipts uploaded to the fund’s website from supporters, the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund effort has made a total economic impact of $94,000, all of which went directly to more than 125 local bars and restaurants.



Donors to the fund include Main Street Ventures, the Dave and Cindy Knox Family Fund, the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee, Woods Hardware/ACME Lock, Marilyn Scripps, Urban Sites, Julie Kirkpatrick and MCM CPAs & Advisors.

While uncertain if the Restaurant Relief Fund may continue, NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper is certainly proud of what it has been able to accomplish.

“The NKY Restaurant Relief fund has continued to grow and expand for one simple reason: Our region cares not just about businesses, but also the individuals who own and work in them,” Cooper said. “We continue to be inspired by companies like MCM CPAs & Advisors and are grateful for their generosity in supporting their fellow businesses and the entire community.”

Tri-ED President and CEO Lee Crume shared a similar sentiment regarding the fund’s success.

“While the NKY Chamber, Tri-ED and Horizon started the fund, watching how our community continues to come together and inject new energy into helping small businesses and continue the program has been amazing to witness,” said Crume. “Seeing what we can do in a time of great uncertainty should give everyone hope and inspiration for Northern Kentucky’s future.”

Like her partners, Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson is hopeful the region will take notice of what it has achieved together through the fund and look for more ways to continue supporting its own.

“We do not have to give lip service when we use the word ‘together’ regarding Northern Kentucky’s ability to persevere through tough times; the outpouring of support in both the business community and among the general public has proven that,” said Grayson.

For more information, visit the NKY Restaurant Relief Fund website.

