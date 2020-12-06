NKY History Hour examines everyday people, everyday life in Covington (1840-1940) on Dec. 9















Ever wonder what the world looks like from the bottom of a privy shaft?

What can you learn about people from their trash and from digging in their privies — aka outhouses?

It turns out, we can learn a lot, according to archaeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink.

Explore everyday life in Covington through urban archaeology during the next online NKY History Hour, presented by Behringer-Crawford Museum. Kreinbrink will share the secrets of the privy from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Kreinbrink is president and senior archaeologist with K & V Cultural Resources Management, LLC, board member at James A. Ramage Civil War Museum and archaeologist associate at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, Vice President of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

To register and participate, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdeGtpjMiEtFOHWP1OI4tooShmMxzS0oY. Information on how to connect to the sessions will be sent after registration.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public during this introductory period but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today: http://bcmuseum.org/support-us/join/become-a-member.

