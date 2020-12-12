NKY Community Action Commission to host virtual Black Business Town Hall















By Kareem Simpson

2020 has presented many challenges for Black-owned businesses, with 74% of Black entrepreneurs needing funding immediately to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, in the wake of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd’s deaths, people across the country are calling for more systematic change, demanding reform in many of our society’s institutions.

And local organizers are hoping a virtual community forum will cause people to do some soul-searching about their implicit biases.

The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) invites you to join their next on-line event, Black Business Town Hall, to learn about the current entrepreneurial landscape here in Northern Kentucky. Scheduled December 15 at 5:30 p.m., the virtual town hall plans to discuss what the future looks like ahead for local Black business as it pertains to building a solid banking relationship with local financial institutions.

Catrena Bowman-Thomas, executive director of NKCAC, said that the free webinar is an outgrowth of meetings held earlier this year with community partners on race relations and is in direct response to the recent diversity challenges occurring across the country.

“The Black Business Town Hall will focus on a very important aspect of small business development, as it pertains to African American small business owners,” said Bowman-Thomas. “And that’s their relationship with local financial institutions. The goal is to empower our small business owners to fix unhealthy relationships with local banks and show how the bank can assist with securing financing to make their small business dreams a reality.”

The virtual Black Business Town Hall is an official activity of NKCAC, a regional organization that connects Northern Kentucky: urban to rural, young to old, education to electricity.

Recently, they have added to their efforts to empower entrepreneurs and help make it possible for local African American entrepreneurs to start or bring their small business to scale.

This event is in partnership with Covington Business Council and the NKY Chamber of Commerce.

Mark your calendars:

• Tuesday, December 15, 5:30–7 p.m. ET



Meet the Expert Panelists:…

• Wendell Rounds, Huntington National Bank

• Paige Sanchez, Huntington National Bank

• Joe Schlimm, Heritage Bank

• Kenneth Webb, Republic Bank



“It is vital that we, as a region, identify and begin to address the issues that face our Black small businesses,” said Bowman-Thomas. “We see the impact that institutional bias has on this community every day, so we want to be part of the conversation as we begin to develop strategies to create a more equitable community.”

Anyone wanting to attend the free webinar should register no later than close of business Monday, Dec 14 by clicking here.