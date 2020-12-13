NKY Chamber to host Workforce Safety Forum on employer responsibilities for COVID response















Employer responsibilities for COVID-19 responses and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) updates will serve as the main topics of the next Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Workforce Safety Forum, taking place from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 7.

The forum is designed to assist employers with understanding ever-changing COVID-19 updates and requirements for reporting and will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. A pair of expert panelists from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, Division of Education and Training will share updates from OSHA on risk prevention, hazard identification and assessments. Safety professionals, human resource teams and managers are encouraged to attend.

The speakers for the forum include:

Brandon Sharkey – An Industrial Hygiene Consultant for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, Division of Education and Training, Health Branch, Brandon graduated in 2007 from Eastern Kentucky University with an Environmental Health Science degree. His work in site remediation provided the experience to join the Labor Cabinet in July of 2018. He has a passion to help teach employers how to effectively create and institute health management systems for their businesses to ensure the safety and health of the Kentucky worker.

Anthony Stilger – Anthony has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Indiana University Southeast. He has been with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, Division of Education and Training since November 2006 as an Industrial Hygiene Consultant and as a Certified Industrial Hygienist (2013). His role in this capacity has been to perform onsite consultations with Kentucky businesses evaluating health and safety performances and evaluating injury and illness logs for trends. He is an experienced trainer with this department teaching a wide variety of health topics that include hazardous materials, hazard communication, lead, combustible dust, PPE, respiratory protection, material handling, and lower back care.

The January Workforce Safety Forum is free to attend, advance registration however, is required. To register for the event or more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com/events.

The forum is made possible by title sponsor Humana and continuing education sponsor Erigo Employer Solutions.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce