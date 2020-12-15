













Northern Kentucky University’s Six@Six community lecture series continues with Dr. David J. Childs breaking down how the deaths and violence against African Americans’ go back nearly four hundred years. The discussion takes place today at 6 p.m

Dr. Childs is an associate professor of Social Studies Education and History. Presented by Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, Dr. Childs will help people understand how the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner fit the definition of lynching, an unfortunate phenomenon woven in American history.



“We often see stereotypical depictions of people of color as deviant and violent through the media and popular imagery. This mindset causes fear, and when fear is a factor, irrational decisions occur,” said Dr. Childs. “My lens as both a historian and an African American can help shed a more profound light on these complex issues. This conversation hopes to inspire our community to see others as human when interacting and thwart the violence.”



• What: Six@Six Titled: “Modern Day Lynchings: Putting Sanctioned Violence Against African Americans within a Historical Context”

• When: Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.

• Where: Zoom link provided upon registration



In addition to the presentation, materials and resources will be available for educators to guide meaningful classroom conversations on racial disparities and social unrest.



For over the past ten years, NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement has held the Six@Six lecture series to connect community members with faculty and their students’ research expertise. The interactive community lectures run through May 2021 and free and available through Zoom or its Facebook page. To learn more information about the Six@Six series and to register, visit its website.