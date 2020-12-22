NKU’s Duvall named Horizon League Player of the Week; Thomas More women ranked No. 8 nationally















NKyTribune staff

Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball standout Lindsey Duvall has been named the Horizon League Player of the Week.

Duvall led NKU to a pair of wins over Purdue Fort Wayne during the weekend, averaging 19 points in the two contests. In Saturday’s 83-48 win, she scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. She finished the weekend series with a 20-point, six-rebound performance during an 80-63 victory on Sunday.

Since transferring to NKU from Louisville this season, Duvall has scored in double figures in every game and registered a trio of double-doubles. She leads NKU in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounds (8.1 rpg).

Duvall, a graduate of Bullitt East High School, played in 23 games at Louisville last season and averaged 2.0 points per contest. She scored a season-high seven points at Pitt in 2019-20.

NKU is 4-4 overall, 4-0 in the Horizon League. The Norse have swept weekend series against Robert Morris and Purdue Fort Wayne to begin Horizon League play.

The Norse return to action on Jan. 1 when they play host to Cleveland State at noon.

UNBEATEN THOMAS MORE IN NAIA TOP 10: The Thomas More women’s basketball team is ranked No. 8 nationally in the NAIA poll. The Saints off to a 7-0 start and have knocked off two teams — Southeastern (Fla.) and Marian (Ind.) — that were ranked in the NAIA’s top 10 earlier this season.

Thomas More is scheduled to play at No. 7 Shawnee State (9-1) on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in a battle of nationally ranked teams.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)