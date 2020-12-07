NKU standout Warrick earns Horizon League weekly honor for second time, makes history as well















NKyTribune staff

Northern Kentucky University’s Marques Warrick has been selected as the Horizon League Freshman of the Week for the second straight Monday.

In the eight-year existence of the award, Warrick is the first player to claim the honor in each of the first two weeks of a season. He averaged 10.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last week.

The Lexington Henry Clay High School graduate scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds against Chattanooga. Warrick is second on the team in scoring at 11.3 points per game, while also contributing 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per conest.

Warrick, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 23.2 points per game last season at Henry Clay and was named the 11th Region Player of the Year. The sharp-shooting lefty was 69-for-159 (43.4 percent) from 3-point range this season and converted 81.8 percent of his free throws.

In his final game at Henry Clay, Warrick poured in 48 points — including eight 3-pointers — during a 108-104 double-overtime loss against Frederick Douglass. Henry Clay finished the season with a 24-6 record. The Blue Devils were unbeaten (9-0) in January and ran off 18 consecutive wins to cap the regular season.

Warrick finished his career as Henry Clay’s all-time leading scorer with 1,909 points.

NKU is off to 2-1 to start and is set to face Dayton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. NKU is the defending Horizon League Tournament champion. The Norse posted a 23-9 record last season and are coached by former Lexington Tates Creek standout Darrin Horn.

NKU is led by Trevon Faulkner, who averages of 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals. Norse junior forward Adrian Nelson is the nation’s leader in rebounds per game (14.7) and adds 10.7 points per contest.

Dayton is 1-1 this season. The Flyers defeated Eastern Illinois, then lost to SMU, with both games being played at UD Arena.

Jalen Crutcher, a preseason second team All-American and member of the NABC National Player of the Year and Cousy Watch Lists, leads the Flyers. He averages 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Ibi Watson is the team’s top scorer at 19.5 ppg, while Jordy Tshimang contributes 9.0 points and 10 rebounds. Chase Johnson adds 14.0 points per contest.

Tuesday night will mark the first regular-season game between NKU and Dayton since Dec. 1, 1993, when the Flyers posted a 99-82 win. Shaft Stevenson led NKU with 19 points in that game at UD Arena. The box score form that game is listed below:

Dec. 1, 1993

At Dayton, Ohio

Dayton 99, Northern Kentucky 82

NKU (82): Pieratt 2 2 7, Smith 5 5 16, Perry 1 0 2, Schrand 7 0 17, Cluxton 2 3 8, Moore 4 3 11, Wilcox 0 0 0, Stevenson 8 3 19, Minor 1 0 2. Totals 30 16 82.

UD (99): Robertson 12 0 28, Hare 7 2 18, Daniels 3 0 6, Hahn 2 0 5, Dukes 3 0 6, Meyer 5 10 20, Wagner 1 0 2, Haughn 1 0 3, Richter 2 2 7, Pikaar 2 0 4. Totals 38 14 99.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)