NKU notebook: Warrick named Horizon League Freshman of the Week; Norse women play at Akron

Freshman guard Marques Warrick has already made an immediate impact for Northern Kentucky University. The Lexington native has also attracted the attention of the Horizon League — after playing just one game.

Warrick has been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week following his performance in the Norse’s opening-night win over Ball State. The Henry Clay High School graduate finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in his collegiate debut as NKU pulled out a 74-73 victory.

Warrick, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 23.2 points per game last season at Henry Clay and was named the 11th Region Player of the Year. The sharp-shooting lefty was 69-for-159 (43.4 percent) from 3-point range this season and converted 81.8 percent of his free throws.

In his final game at Henry Clay, Warrick poured in 48 points — including eight 3-pointers — during a 108-104 double-overtime loss against Frederick Douglass. Henry Clay finished the season with a 24-6 record. The Blue Devils were unbeaten (9-0) in January and ran off 18 consecutive wins to cap the regular season.

Warrick is the ninth player in Norse history to earn Horizon League Freshman of the Week accolades and the first since Jalen Tate on Feb. 26, 2018.

NKU returns to action Thursday night, playing host to Tennessee Tech at BB&T Arena. The tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

NKU RESUMES ACTIVITIES: The NKU men’s basketball program has resumed all team activities. The COVID-19 test that returned late Friday morning has been deemed a false-positive by NKU’s team physician following three confirmation tests on the asymptomatic individual, all of which came back negative.

NKU postponed its game at UT Chattanooga last Saturday as a result of the COVID-19 test.

NKU WOMEN PLAY AT AKRON: The NKU women’s basketball team plays at Akron on Tuesday night. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the James A. Rhodes Arena.

NKU is 0-1 after dropping a 73-67 overtime decision at Cincinnati last Wednesday. Ally Niece led NKU with 17 points, while Lindsey Duvall scored 13 points in her Norse debut. Emmy Souder added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Norse, while Kailey Coffey grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

Akron is 1-0 after coasting to a 95-61 win over Bluefield State. Akron owns a 3-1 lead in the all-time series with NKU. The two teams last met on Nov. 18, 2018, with Akron claiming a 77-60 win. Souder led NKU with 16 points and six rebounds in that game.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications and staff reports)