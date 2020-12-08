NKU named one of world’s top-tier learning places for practicing real-life health care situtations















Northern Kentucky University is named one of the world’s top-tier learning environments for practicing real-life health care situations, according to a new accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

NKU’s Center for Simulation Education earned teaching and education accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare and the Council for Accreditation of Healthcare Simulation Programs. NKU is the Commonwealth’s only university to receive full accreditation, a feat accomplished by 183 other simulation centers internationally.

“One of NKU’s best practices is their highly qualified and well-trained simulation educators and technicians. We’ve seen that they provide excellent programming throughout their curriculum and development in every session they do. This program is truly passionate about their mission,” stated the Society for Simulation in Healthcare in its review of NKU.

Along with meeting many certification metrics, including a two-year track record of excellence in simulation standards and teaching, NKU received high remarks for its size and innovative tech capabilities, accommodating educators and university leadership support. St. Elizabeth’s Healthcare continues to be a community partner and sponsor of NKU’s commitment to the cause of public health, including providing the funding for the HIC’s Simulation Center.

“We are thrilled to receive national recognition from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare,” said Gina Fieler, director of the Center for Simulation Education. “Our faculty and technical staff drive our dedication to the healthcare initiative. Even during the pandemic, I am proud of our team’s ability to meet the needs of our diverse learners.”

NKU’s center features sixteen inpatient living labs and outpatient examination rooms, as well as a simulated home health environment—each designed to prioritize exploration and education for students. The center is housed in the university’s Health Innovation Center (HIC), one of the country’s largest and most comprehensive health professions buildings.

