NKU men play host to Tennessee Tech on Thursday night; Norse women meet Bowling Green at noon

Northern Kentucky returns to action Thursday night as Tennessee Tech visits BB&T Arena at 6 p.m.

NKU is 1-0 after rallying for a 74-73 win over Ball State on Nov. 25. The Norse’s scheduled game at UT Chattanooga last Saturday was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tennessee Tech is 0-3 after suffering a 79-48 loss at Xavier on Wednesday night. The Golden Eagles made just 31.7 percent of their shots from the field and allowed Xavier to convert 51.8 percent of its attempts.

Kenny White Jr. led Tennessee Tech with 13 points. Keishawn Davidson added eight points for the Golden Eagles.

Trevon Faulkner, NKU’s leading returning scorer, poured in a team-best 17 points on opening night against Ball State. He averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game last year.

Adrian Nelson was a monster on the boards in the win over Ball State, ripping down a career-high 19 rebounds to go with 10 points for his second career double-double.

Marques Warrick had a sensational debut for NKU, posting 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. He was honored as the Horizon League Freshman of the Week for his efforts, which is the first weekly league freshman honor by a Norse since the 2017-18 campaign.

Trey Robinson also enjoyed an impressive opening effort in his debut. He tallied 11 points, three boards and four assists.

Adham Eleeda provided the Norse with a fifth double-digit scorer in the win over Ball State, adding 10 points.

NKU and Tennessee Tech have never met in men’s basketball. Tennessee Tech is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

NKU WOMEN PLAY BOWLING GREEN AT NOON: The NKU women’s basketball team plays its home opener at noon Thursday when Bowling Green visits Highland Heights. The Norse are 0-2, while the Falcons own a 1-0 record.

The two programs have only met once, with Bowling Green claiming a 78-50 win over NKU during the 1982-83 season at Bowling Green, Ohio.

Sophomore guard Ivy Turner leads NKU in scoring at 12.0 points per game. Junior guard Ally Niece is averaging 10.5 points per contest.

THOMAS MORE GAMES POSTPONED: Thomas More’s men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at Lindsey Wilson on Thursday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Thomas More’s scheduled doubleheader at Cumberland (Tenn.) on Saturday has also been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Mid-South Conference will reschedule the games against Lindsey Wilson and Cumberland later in the season.

(Information compiled from NKU Athletics Communications, Thomas More and staff reports)