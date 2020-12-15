Motorists in NKY should be prepared for light snow during Wednesday morning commute















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 snow and ice removal crews will report to duty in the early morning hours for the next winter weather event for the Northern Kentucky area. Depending on location, crews will report between 3–5 a.m. The National Weather Service advises that a light snow is expected during the morning commute.

D 6 Snowfighters will mobilize ahead of the morning rush hour to treat state roads and interstates. Crews will focus on bridges, overpasses and higher elevated roadways that would be more prone to freezing. Dropping temperatures during the overnight hours may create the potential for slick spots on the morning commute.

Motorists should plan their morning commute by leaving early to allow more time to reach their destination or later to allow the conditions to improve. If you are able, stay and work from home. If you must travel, motorists should simply remember – When it snows, take it slow.

District 6 starts out with 31,350 tons of salt each winter season stored in the domes located at the state maintenance facilities. Depending on location, state and some contractors will be mobilized to treat state highways and interstates.

Maintenance crews in KYTC District 6 have responsibility for clearing over 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways in the counties of Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. That equates to 4,670 “lane miles” – all driving lanes from rural state roads to interstate highways.

District 6 state maintenance crews are prepared to work to keep roads in the best possible condition during winter weather.

In the Northern Kentucky counties of Boone, Kenton and Campbell, District 6 is responsible for 1,868 lane miles of roadway. Crews have stockpiled 16,500 tons of salt and over 26,000 gallons of brine for de-icing in the three counties. Seventy-five trucks are available for snow and ice removal – With the current Brent Spence Bridge closure, two trucks will concentrate on the six-mile section of I-75 between Buttermilk Pike and the Brent Spence Bridge that includes the “Cut in the Hill.”

When snowstorms hit, crews in affected counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat state roadways on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a webpage just for snow and ice information. The public can visit http://snowky.ky.gov to learn more about priority routes, access helpful winter weather tips and fact sheets and view informational videos on salt application and snow removal.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet