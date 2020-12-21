Moderna vaccine on its way, says Beshear, as he reports 1,765 cases, 26 deaths; fewer cases this week















Gov. Andy Beshear hailed the authorization of the Moderna vaccine against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), saying this second vaccine will be administered soon in the Commonwealth.

“There’s good news today: We got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine,” the Governor said. “That is being shipped all around the United States. We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this Commonwealth.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 1,765

• New deaths today: 26

• Positivity rate: 8.73%

• Total deaths: 2,397

• Currently hospitalized: 1,607

• Currently in ICU: 403

• Currently on ventilator: 226

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette and Warren. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 276.

Kenton County reporter 65 cases, Boone 35, and Campbell 22.

Those reported lost to the virus include: a 78-year-old man in Adair County; an 86-year-old woman in Ballard County; a 96-year-old woman in Calloway County; a 76-year-old man in Casey County; a 74-year-old man in Clinton County; a 67-year-old woman in Fayette County; a 103-year-old woman in Graves County; a 79-year-old woman in Hancock County; a 59-year-old man in Hardin County; a 94-year-old woman and 92-year-old man in Hopkins County; two men, ages 73 and 86, in Jefferson County; a 95-year-old woman in Muhlenberg County; two men, ages 55 and 89, in Owsley County; an 81-year-old man in Pike County; a 73-year-old man in Rowan County; three women, ages 49, 85 and 88, and two men, ages 84 and 89, in Russell County; an 86-year-old man in Spencer County; an 88-year-old woman in Todd County; and an 81-year-old woman in Washington County.

Gov. Beshear noted that positive cases continue to fall, even as previous exponential growth is bringing more deaths.

“This is again under what we had this day last week, and this full week, which we end on Sunday, is less than it was the week before. That is a positive sign that shows that the steps we have taken, the sacrifice to mitigate and slow the exponential growth of this virus is working,” the Governor said. “But remember, deaths track cases. And so that exponential growth, we’re seeing the harm from it right now.”

“As 2021 approaches, all of us have been affected in one or more ways by COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Medically, economically, educationally and socially this pandemic has made 2020 hard for Kentucky and our nation. Thankfully, in Kentucky, we’ve made good progress, but we haven’t reached the finish line yet. Watching your space, wearing a mask and washing your hands is still critical to keep you and others safe. Your choices today will affect Kentuckians for years to come.”