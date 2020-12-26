Ludlow Theater stand-up comedy back with Tom Mabe, Steve Caminiti tonight at 8 p.m. (wear masks)















Live comedy is back at Ludlow Theatre at 8 p.m. for an evening of live comedy and live circus!

Join professional comedians Tom Mabe and Steve Caminiti with special guests John Kirby and Chris Speyrer for an evening of live comedy and circus with wood-fired pizza and craft beer at The Ludlow Theatre.

Headliner Tom Mabe of “The Bob & Tom Show” Fame headlines this exciting night of entertainment. For more than two decades this Kentucky comic has made millions of fans with his prank phone calls, viral videos, stand-up comedy, a television show and much more. He has racked up an astounding 1 billion views on Facebook, YouTube and TomMabe.com and has more than four million followers on social media who eagerly await each new clip. He has appeared in the New York Times, People Magazine and on NBC, ABC, the Bob and Tom Show. He has also written and produced for Country Music Television and appears in the LionsGate feature film, “Natural Born Pranksters.”

Steve Caminiti is a Professional Comedian of 20 years, Host, Emcee, and Writer. Currently he hosts the TV show, Beer Money on Fox Sports Ohio. Steve has been awarded CityBeat’s “Best of Cincinnati” for the past 4 years.

“Come laugh with us and wind down after a long year… The last time we did stand-up with Steve Caminiti, he was featured in the Wall Street Journal,” said Paul Miller Chief Goof-Officer of the Bircus Brewing Co & the Ludlow Theatre.

Get tickets early because seating is limited. Occupancy is limited to 100 patrons in the 9000 square foot venue, for everyone’s safety. Social distancing and masks will be enforced. Temperature taken at the door.

The Historic Ludlow Theatre was built in 1946 and earned a final listing on the National Historic Registry in 2019.

Since 2009, 200,000+ guests have enjoyed a unique destination with the addition of the Bircus Brewing Co & Circus Mojo.