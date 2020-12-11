Last weekend to see The Carnegie’s ‘Same Again’ and ‘Governor’s School for Arts’ student exhibitions















This weekend, December 12-13, is the final opportunity to view two exhibitions featuring student works at The Carnegie.

The two exhibitions include:



Same Again: Drawing largely on works created for thesis exhibitions that never had the opportunity for a public audience, SAME AGAIN examines how dramatic shifts in societal priorities and common concerns impact emerging artists. The objects and bodies of work on view will reveal the ways in which new circumstances influence how art is both produced and interpreted. This exhibition is organized in partnership with Art Academy of Cincinnati.

Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts: The Carnegie has maintained a longstanding relationship with the GSA offering exhibitions to selected students from the Visual Arts program. This year, The Carnegie is pleased to exhibit works across multiple disciplines representing over 35 Kentucky high school arts programs.

The Carnegie Galleries are free and open to the public.

WHEN: December 12-13, 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 1028 Scott Blvd, Covington

The Carnegie’s current exhibitions highlight student artists across Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky, giving them the recognition that they didn’t receive during their Spring semester due to COVID-19. Traditionally, these shows would take place earlier in the year to highlight the student’s final senior thesis projects but have been severely delayed due to the pandemic.

Gallery staff has implemented strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) throughout the building. The Carnegie requires patrons to wear masks, complete a brief question form, follow social distancing guidelines and encourages the use of provided hand sanitizing stations.