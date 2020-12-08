KLH Engineers launches new website for innovation, greater outcomes on its journey to reinvent itself















Fueled by a desire to create a more collaborative and efficient way to work with clients and partners, Kohrs Lonnemann Heil Engineers, Inc. announced its new and enhanced service offerings in building systems engineering, BIM technology development, alternative delivery methods and lean practices with the launch of its new website.

KLH Engineers’ journey to reinvent itself began in 2016 when James Tavernelli, President and COO, launched the firm’s technical strategy and embedded software programmers and engineers into the firm’s daily workflow. By utilizing the “doer-programmer” model, the development of industry tools was placed in the hands of the practitioners who understand common pain points and how to leverage innovation to achieve greater outcomes.



Now KLH Engineers is a leader in advancing, designing and developing software applications to realize the value of building information modeling (BIM) and data integration into every project it touches. The firm’s areas of expertise range from custom Autodesk Revit add-ins and project management applications to database architecture and asset management applications, to list a few.



The new service offerings demonstrate KLH Engineers’ ongoing commitment to create an integrated system that all clients and partners can use in a common building model—from the architect to the designer to the contractor to the owner—while breaking down industry silos, reducing redundancies and eliminating waste.



“We are pleased to launch a fresh website that showcases the company we are today. KLH has evolved into an engineering firm that embraces technology and software to provide more value to those we serve. Our website will be a difference- maker in raising the profile on KLH,” says Tavernelli.



For more information on KLH Engineers’ new and enhanced service offerings, visit the new website.