Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces traffic updates, road conditions in Northern Kentucky















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in District 6 in Northern Kentucky.

To see the Driving NKY Progress website – Click here Driving NKY Progress.

KENTON COUNTY, KENTUCKY – HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO

Brent Spence Bridge – I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound – 192 mile-marker – The bridge is CLOSED due to a two-vehicle crash on the Brent Spence Bridge on Nov. 11, that resulted in a fire and temporary bridge shutdown. The bridge repair will be complete by Dec. 23, 2020. For updates and detours, please go to BSB Updates

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY – CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO

I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73 – 71 mile-marker – Between the Four Mile Road interchange to the south end of the Combs Hehl Bridge in Kentucky, various lane and ramp closures will be in effect through the construction zone. All work is anticipated to be completed by mid-December 2020.

Friday through Friday, Dec. 4 – 11

Various lane closures on I-275 East and West between the Kentucky side of the Combs Hehl Bridge and Sutton Ave., nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day are possible.

BOONE COUNTY

I-75 SB (183 – 178 mile-marker) – An interstate rehabilitation project is in progress on I-75 in Boone County between the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08) and Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-75 in both directions from KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) to US 42. Motorists should watch for work crews, equipment, lane closures, and trucks entering and exiting traffic throughout the work zone. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress

KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. The project includes a multi-use path on both sides of the road. Thunder Ridge Drive is closed at KY 237. Residents can use other streets to access. KY 237 will be shifted to the new pavement so that construction can continue. Motorists should be aware of flaggers for lane closures throughout the project. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress

KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway).

Ongoing traffic impacts, weather permitting:

Crews will be working along Mt. Zion Rd. between Tiburon Dr. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25). Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed.

In addition, crews will continue work on Biltmore Dr., Biltmore Blvd., and Sherwood Lakes Dr. weekdays between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed, and short-term detours will be put into place.

KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress. Traffic on U.S. 25 is in a new traffic pattern as work continues within the project area.

Ongoing Traffic Reminders:

The right lane of I-71/75 northbound is closed from approximately one-half mile south of the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit to the bridge over Frogtown Rd. (The length of the closure is approximately one mile.) This closure is expected to remain in place through the end of the year while improvement work continues in the northbound ramp area.

In addition, the right lane of I-71/75 southbound is closed at the Richwood Rd. (KY 338) exit for approximately one mile. This closure is expected to be in place through the end of the year.

Crews are working along Richwood Rd. (KY 338) between Triple Crown Blvd./Grand National Blvd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25), and along the US 25 corridor. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. Please be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area.

Crews also are continuing work on Best Pal Dr., Winning Colors Dr., and Triple Crown Blvd. weekdays between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed, and short-term detours will be put into place.

Railroad Crossings Update:

The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. is closed

All traffic will use Chambers Rd. to access US 25 and I-71/75. Temporary traffic signals have been installed at the intersection of Chambers Rd. and US 25 to help improve traffic flow. (Signals will remain flashing until operational.)

This traffic pattern is expected to be in place throughout the duration of our construction work, which is scheduled to continue through 2022, but options to reduce the length of this closure are being evaluated.

The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is now permanently closed.

During construction, traffic will cross the railroad tracks at the intersection of Shorland Dr./Winning Colors Dr., where new traffic signals are operational and timed to help ease congestion and support traffic flow through the intersection.

This closure is needed so that temporary railroad tracks can be built in the project area to allow for major intersection improvements at Richwood Rd. and US 25.

New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – The new DCD interchange is OPEN to traffic. Work will continue on a new road connecting to KY 20 (Petersburg Road). For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress

CAMPBELL COUNTY

KY 2926 (Winters Lane) 0.8 – 0.9 mile-marker – The road is closed to through traffic due to a slide. Local residents have access. Please use KY 8 to KY 445 as a detour until the road is repaired.

GRANT COUNTY

KY 22 (Taft Highway) – Three bridge replacement projects and highway safety improvement project on KY 22 (Taft Highway) is now complete and the road is open to traffic TODAY.

Phase 1 – KY 22 (5.7 – 10.7 mile-marker) – The Baton Rouge Bridge is open to traffic.

Phase 2 – June 11 – Dec. 4 – KY 22 (5.7 – 0.6 mile-marker) – The twin bridge replacements at Rattlesnake Creek and Eagle Creek are OPEN.

KENTON COUNTY

KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project is in progress. Utility work will take place during daytime hours until the end of the year. Traffic will be maintained, but long delays are expected. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) – 11.8 – 19.3 mile-marker – Starting the week of Nov. 23, a pavement project will begin on KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) from KY 2044 (Petty Road) to Banklick Creek Bridge. Base failure work will take place during weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Flaggers will close one lane in the work zone. There will be no work during the Thanksgiving Holiday. Crews will return in the spring of 2021 to complete the resurfacing of this 7.5-mile section of roadway.

