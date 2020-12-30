Kenton County Public Library gets 5-Star Ranking from Library Journal — its highest ever















The latest Library Journal Star Rankings are out, and Kenton County Public Library has been ranked #6 in the country in its category, its highest ever ranking.

The Kenton County Public Library also received five stars (the highest possible).

It is one of only 17 libraries in the southeastern United States to be ranked at all.

Annually Library Journal ranks libraries across the country based on library visits, circulation, e-book circulation, program attendance and public Internet computer use. The LJ Index gives an overall indication of how libraries stack up to their peers nationally. Library Journal ranks libraries a three, four or five-star rating.

Last fiscal year, the Kenton County Public Library was visited by 602,686 guests who checked out more than 1.9 million items. Over 4,900 in-person programs were offered and were attended by 125,654 people.

As with other organizations, library staff had to refocus its efforts in providing service due to Covid-19. Programs moved online and were attended by over 130,000 people. Programs included storytimes, tech tips, local history, yoga and fitness and arts and crafts.

The library also offers an aggressive lineup of career and workforce development programs. With many people finding themselves out of work due to the pandemic, these classes have become extremely popular. And since they are online, people across the country have participated.

“This year has been one of many challenges,” said Dave Schroeder, Executive Director of the Kenton County Public Library. “But as always, our staff has risen to the occasion and listened to what those in the community want and need and then responded. I couldn’t be prouder of them and I am so appreciative of our Board of Trustees and volunteers who have helped us achieve this wonderful recognition.”

This is the 13th year of the LJ Index of Public Library Service and Star Library ratings. The 2020 scores and ratings are based on FY18 data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Public Library Survey (PLS). Because of that delay, they don’t reflect the impact of the coronavirus; that won’t be reflected in the data until 2022.

To read about the rankings click here.