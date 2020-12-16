Horizon Community Funds announces grant cycle for $50K in funds to be awarded in summer 2021















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will award $50,000 from its Community Impact Fund in 2021 and is seeking letters of intent to kick off the process.

“With all of the uncertainty this year, we are grateful to be a steadfast funding source for nonprofits in Northern Kentucky,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We look forward to learning about projects and services that really accelerate change, innovate solutions, and leverage resources and partnerships in Northern Kentucky.”



Letters of intent will be accepted starting January 1 and can be submitted here.



“Area nonprofits have been so consumed with survival during the pandemic that directing funds beyond essential needs proved impossible,” said Horizon Community Funds Grantmaking Chair Kit Andrews. “We want to help these organizations get back to their original missions in 2021. This funding represents an opportunity and a challenge: find new ways to serve our communities and flourish in the New Year!”



For the initial stage of the process, nonprofits are asked to describe their funding proposal, including: purpose, amount of funding requested, and desired impact. The letter length is limited to two pages and is due no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2021. To be eligible, nonprofits must be serving one of the three counties of Boone, Campbell, or Kenton in Northern Kentucky.

