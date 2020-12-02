Highlands athletic director thanks Weinrich for ‘steadfast commitment’ and dedication to program

By Don Owen
NKyTribune sports editor
Highlands High School athletic director Wes Caldwell issued the following statement Wednesday regarding the departure of Brian Weinrich as football head coach:
“After twenty plus year Coach Brian Weinrich will not be returning for the 2021 season. On behalf of the entire Highlands community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Coach Weinrich for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program. Brian cares deeply about the student-athletes under his charge.
“His tenure at Highlands will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the field, but in the classroom and as young men. I appreciate all that Coach Weinrich has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”
Weinrich informed his team Tuesday that he would not be returning as head coach in 2021. He compiled a 51-36 record in seven seasons as the Bluebirds head coach.
This past season, Highlands posted a 5-6 record and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Bluebirds dropped home games to Simon Kenton and Class 4A powerhouse Boyle County early in the season, but bounced back with shutout wins over district foes Conner and Boone County.
Highlands then suffered consecutive losses against Covington Catholic, Cooper and Cincinnati Moeller. The Bluebirds responded by defeating Campbell County in the regular-season finale and knocking off Conner in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. CovCath eliminated Highlands the following week by a 38-21 score in Park Hills.
Weinrich led Highlands to the Class 4A state championship during his first season in 2014. The Bluebirds posted a 13-2 record and defeated district rival CovCath twice en route to the 2014 state title.
During the next six seasons, though, Highlands compiled a record of 38-34. The Bluebirds also suffered a pair of losing seasons (3-8 in 2016 and 5-6 in 2020) and never challenged for a state title.
Highlands also dropped seven consecutive games against CovCath, which has emerged as a perennial powerhouse in Class 5A. The Bluebirds have not defeated CovCath since 2015, when they knocked off the Colonels twice.
Contacted by phone Wednesday, Caldwell said Highlands will conduct the search for its next head coach with the intent of filling the position before Christmas. “That would be our hope, but we will do our due diligence to find an outstanding choice for the position,” he said. “We would like to have it done by Christmas.”
Caldwell said he could not comment on whether Weinrich stepped aside from the job or was relieved of his duties.
Weinrich replaced Dale Mueller as head coach after the 2013 season. Mueller stepped down after compiling a 250-36 record at Highlands with 11 state championships.
Highlands captured seven state championships during an eight-year period, including six straight titles from 2007-2012. The Bluebirds have won 23 state championships in football, which is second only to Louisville Trinity’s 26 titles.
Weinrich joined Highlands in 1995, when he was hired as an assistant coach. In 2002, he became the program’s defensive coordinator.