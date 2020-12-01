Herzog Jewelers, 98, moves to third generation and glitzy new location; Joe Koester still watching















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Joe Koester runs down the list in his mind.

Two world wars. Some pandemics. A Great Depression and a Great Recession. The 9-11 terrorist attacks. Countless other conflicts and economic ebbs and flows. Relocations. The creation of the Internet.

It’s the list of things Herzog Jewelers has survived in the 98-year history of the business.

“We can survive,” says the 75-year-old Koester, who now oversees the overall operations of the family-owned store. “This whole thing is about service, following up. Our customers trust us. They don’t want to go on the Internet and buy.”

For almost 100 years, Herzog’s customers have been coming back. And now, after moving to a new location just across Dixie Highway from their old home, the Fort Mitchell business is celebrating a rebirth — just in time for what everyone hopes will be the last months before a COVID-19 vaccine can help return the world back to some kind of normalcy.

But make no mistake, Herzog Jewelers is not struggling. To the contrary, they have kept all their employees and grown the business, (and they proudly note that all their products are American-made). Koester says they’ve even gotten some new customers, people who never knew the store was in the area, because the store gets better visibility from its new location.

“There were people who just saw the sign for the first time,” he says, laughing.

But most of the clientele have been shopping at Herzog for years — and some have even been there from the very beginning.

‘Business for myself’

Herzog Jewelers opened in 1922, founded by Elmer Herzog, Joe’s father-in-law, and the original store was located on Madison Avenue in Covington. Herzog sold all kinds of things in his store, the family said, and he earned a reputation for being an honest, hard worker.

The business grew and accumulated clients, even through trying times like the Great Depression. Over the years, the sons and daughters of customers would revisit the store to purchase wedding rings, just as their parents had done years prior.

By the 1970s, Elmer’s son-in-law, Joe Koester, had joined the business. He’d paid his dues, going to school to become a certified gemologist with a degree from the Gemological Institute of America. In 1980, Elmer retired and Joe purchased the store.

He made a quick impact, deciding to move the business from Covington to Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell. Why? They bought a more spacious showroom, and it was closer to the suburbs, where the large majority of his clients had moved, Koester said.

He went on to become a Master Jeweler, and the store became a member of various national gem associations.

“I always wanted to be independent,” Koester says. “I needed to be in business for myself.”

Under Koester’s stewardship, the store continued to grow and serve the area, even through recessions and wars. By the 2000s, Joe’s children — son Ted and daughter Suzanne — were hired on to help.

It was something Joe had always planned to do.

The third generation

“I always liked this business,” Joe Koester says. “Think about it — I get to see people on their best days. They’re always happy. So it’s a fun business. People always thank you. You’re respected in the community.”

In fact, Joe is still so respected in the community, people will request to talk to him when they come into the store. Yes, they know that son Ted is now the owner, while Suzanne serves on the business side. But they still want to talk with Joe. He’s a pillar of the community, serving on several boards, like the St. Elizabeth Foundation Board and the NKY Water District.

Still, sometimes he’d rather be on his farm out in Verona — where he grows things like tomatoes and blueberries — and he can leave the jewelry business to the kids.

“Basically, I work when I’m needed,” he says, laughing. “But having my children working with me makes me extremely happy. It’s the third generation. It’s how I wanted it to be. Now they’re running the store.”

His son, Ted, is excited about the future growth of the business and the new location, which opened May 1. There’s higher ceilings and better views for the showroom. He says it’s going to have a more modern feel for the clients. Of course, he’s also cherishing the time he’s getting to work with his family.

“I do enjoy working with them, and it has been a good experience and educational from all of our different backgrounds,” says Ted, who now leads the store’s diamond purchasing and systems operations. “2020 has not stopped or slowed my growth plan. (I) only see more growth for 2021 when things start to get back to what we call normal.”

His sister, Suzanne Koester, who has worked on the business side for 12 years, said working at the store was not originally what she intended.

“I never expected to be in the family business,” she says, laughing. “But I eventually fell in love with it. It’s great to be involved here and to have all our complimenting abilities to keep the business thriving. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love the community, and I love everything I’ve learned from my family. We treat every person the same. But it’s true we have some big shoes to fill.”

Joe Koester — the one with the big shoes — says he has one thing to say to his dedicated fanbase.

“Thanks to all of our loyal customers — we would not be successful without you,” he says. “We hope to continue to gain the respect and business of all Northern Kentuckians as we grow.”

For more information about Herzog Jewelers call 859-331-4653, or visit the website.