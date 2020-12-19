Governor reminds Kyians to follow new holiday guidance, reports 3,179 cases, 28 deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear reminded Kentuckians to follow new holiday guidance.

“Christmas is probably my favorite day of the year, and I know we all want to celebrate the way we usually do, but this year we need to do things differently,” said Gov. Beshear. “With vaccines arriving this week, we can see the bright light at the end of the tunnel. Now we just need everyone to keep doing their part to protect one another.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 3,179

• New deaths today: 28

• Positivity rate: 8.59%

• Total deaths: 2,344

• Currently hospitalized: 1,712

• Currently in ICU: 410

• Currently on ventilator: 227

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Kenton and Warren. Jefferson County alone reported 434.

Kenton reported 65 cases and one death, Boone 35 and Campbell 22.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 64-year-old woman from Boyd County; two men, ages 67 and 71, from Christian County; a 75-year-old man from Clark County; a 92-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Fayette County; a 93-year-old woman from Graves County; a 71-year-old woman from Greenup County; a 70-year-old man from Hardin County; two men, ages 54 and 86, from Hopkins County; a 95-year-old woman and five men, ages 58, 74, 77, 77 and 79, from Jefferson County; a 57-year-old woman from Johnson County; an 84-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 93-year-old woman from Larue County; a 75-year-old woman from Lee County; a 90-year-old man from Marshall County; a 66-year-old man from Mason County; an 83-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man from McCracken County; a 74-year-old man from Pike County; a 95-year-old woman from Taylor County; and a 62-year-old woman from Union County.

School Recommendations and Requirements

The Governor said Kentuckians can now view his new executive order related to public health precautions in schools. Gov. Beshear first announced these updated requirements and recommendations on Dec. 14.

the recommendations and requirements for each color-coded zone from the Kentucky Department for Public Health are changing in the following ways:

1. Adjustments of red/orange county recommendations.

2. Every school must provide a meaningful virtual option that cannot negatively impact virtual students’ GPA, class rank or any other educational opportunity or recognition.

3. Schools must accommodate all educators and employees who fall into a high-risk category with a virtual option.

4. Healthy at School guidelines will be mandatory starting on Jan. 4, 2021.

5. KDPH recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021.

6. Continue daily reporting.