Gov. Beshear urges ‘holding onto the progress we’ve made’ over holiday, reported 2,953 cases, 26 deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,953 new COVID cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday — and urged Kentuckians to play it safe over the Christmas holiday.

“Team Kentucky, from the bottom of my heart – thank you. This war is far from over, but we’ve won another battle, beating back exponential growth of this virus in our state before Christmas,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope you all enjoy a wonderful holiday, even if it looks a little different this year. Please be careful so we can hold on to the progress we’ve made.

“What I love about this holiday most is that it’s not about the gifts; it’s about people taking care of each other and appreciating their loved ones and community more than ever. Let’s all live up to the true spirit of Christmas this year, and every year in the future after we get through this together.”

The Governor also announced that more state leaders received the vaccination against COVID-19 on Wednesday, including Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. and Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

Other state leaders who received the vaccine today included Gov. Andy Beshear’s chief of staff, La Tasha Buckner, his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, and Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, who has been instrumental in helping Gov. Beshear reach more Kentuckians during the pandemic.

Finally, the Governor again wished Kentucky families a Merry Christmas and reminded them of guidance to keep their families safe this holiday season.

See all of the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s winter holiday guidance here.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 2,953

• New deaths today: 26

• Positivity rate: 8.35%

• Total deaths: 2,466

• Currently hospitalized: 1,644

• Currently in ICU: 413

• Currently on ventilator: 222

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 415.

Kenton County reported 124 cases, Boone County 77, and Campbell 26.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 95-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man from Adair County; an 82-year-old man from Allen County; a 90-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Bath County; an 85-year-old man from Carter County; an 85-year-old man from Casey County; an 87-year-old woman from Clinton County; an 89-year-old woman from Daviess County; two women, ages 85 and 89, from Fayette County; a 69-year-old man from Greenup County; two men, ages 73 and 89, from Harlan County; an 85-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 82-year-old woman and two men, ages 66 and 90, from Jefferson County; a 69-year-old man from Letcher County; two women, ages 69 and 79, from Lincoln County; an 83-year-old man from Madison County; a 90-year-old woman from Mason County; and two women ages, 62 and 63, and a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County.