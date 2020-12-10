Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 cases, 16 deaths; businesses can apply for food, beverage relief















Gov. Andy Beshear announced that while COVID-19 numbers in the Commonwealth are still alarmingly high, Team Kentucky is making progress in its fight against the virus.

Wednesday was the state’s sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate, showing that Kentuckians’ ongoing sacrifices and the Governor’s recent actions to slow the spread have made an impact.

He reported 3,481 new cases and 16 deaths. Kenton County reported 144 new cases, Boone County 105 and Campbell 75.

“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 3,481

• New deaths today: 16

• Positivity rate: 9.23%

• Total deaths: 2,118

• Currently hospitalized: 1,792

• Currently in ICU: 412

• Currently on ventilator: 211

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Warren, Boone and Madison. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 731.

Those reported lost to the virus today include two women, ages 81 and 94, and an 80-year-old man from Caldwell County; a 32-year-old man from Clark County; a 94-year-old man from Daviess County; a 65-year-old man from Floyd County; a 98-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 78-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 69-year-old woman from Livingston County; an 82-year-old man from Marshall County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 69-year-old woman from Ohio County; an 89-year-old man from Owsley County; and a 68-year-old man from Webster County.

Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund

Today, the Governor reported that 4,069 applications have been filed for the Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund, requesting $36.4 million in assistance. Already, $17.5 million has been approved for distribution; in total, the fund includes $40 million that can be disbursed to eligible bar and restaurant owners. For more information, visit teamkyfbrf.ky.gov.

Price-Gouging Prohibited

Beshear signed an executive order prohibiting price-gouging, extending a previous order. This order will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.