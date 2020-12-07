Gov. Beshear reports 2,567 cases, 10 deaths — as Kentucky surpasses 200,000 virus mark















Gov. Andy Beshear asked all Kentuckians to redouble efforts to fight COVID-19 as Kentucky surpassed 200,000 reported cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth – exactly nine months since the state’s first reported case.

He reported 2,567 cases on Sunday and 10 deaths. Kenton County reported 135 cases, Boone County 93, and Campbell County 50.

“These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date. However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau,” the Governor said. “We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year. So even on a tough day, possibly some good news. That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control and that a vaccine – two vaccines – are just around the corner.”



Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers;

• New cases today: 2,567

• New deaths today: 10

• Positivity rate: 9.75%

• Total deaths: 2,072

• Currently hospitalized: 1,673

• Currently in ICU: 401

• Currently on ventilator: 214

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone and Boyd. Jefferson, Fayette, and Kenton counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 446.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 68-year-old woman from Barren County; two men, ages 64 and 74, from Fayette County; two women, ages 69 and 71, from Jefferson County; a 65-year-old woman from Jessamine County; an 84-year-old man from Laurel County; an 81-year-old man from Lewis County; a 68-year-old man from Mason County; and a 72-year-old man from Washington County.

“The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives. It won’t be easy, but Team Kentucky is strong and supportive. We look out for each other, take care of those in need, and will get through this together.”

Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.