Gateway C&TC celebrates arts, humanities with awards to students for best film or video















Gateway Community & Technical College joined thousands of arts organizations and communities across the nation to celebrate National Arts and Humanities in October.

As part of the celebration, Gateway students and community stakeholders were invited to create a film or video that best communicates “The Importance of Humanities in 2020.”

“The Arts and Humanities are vitally important to all of us because they help us connect with one another as individuals and as a community which we especially need in difficult times,” said Paul Frazier, associate professor of History and Chair of the Arts and Humanities Committee. “Thank you to all of our participants for making the video contest a success.”

Winners included:

Gateway Student Winners

First Place: Adeliane G. Williams, Associate of Applied Science Business Management major, from Hebron

Second Place: Mileidy Munoz Orozco, Gateway Early College student from Lloyd Memorial High School, Erlanger

Third Place: Hazlee A. Gaddie, Associate of Arts major, from Brandenburg

Community Stakeholder Winner

Mark Wilhite, Saint Paul Catholic School, Florence



“The arts are the lifeblood of our communities, raising morale, creating community cohesion, and providing comfort during dark times, while also delivering a huge economic footprint,” said Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts.

“National Arts and Humanities Month gives us a chance to celebrate the values that the arts impart in our lives, and it is more important than ever that everyone take part to recognize the creative and cultural value of the arts and humanities in our communities.”