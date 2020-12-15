Erlanger’s Matthew Kremer named 2020 Northern Kentucky City/County Administrator of the Year















Erlanger City Administrator Matthew Kremer has been named the 2020 Northern Kentucky City/County Administrator of the Year by the Northern Kentucky City/County Managers Association (NKCCMA).

Kremer was nominated by fellow NKCCMA members and then chosen the winner by a selection committee.

“Mr. Kremer was described as being able to step into one of our largest communities and has been able to achieve impressive policy and project wins,” NKCCMA staff said in a statement. “Overall, he stands out as a strong leader among us.”

A plaque presented to Kremer reads, “In recognition of significant contributions enhancing the quality of life in the Northern Kentucky Community.”

“Matthew is very deserving of this award,” said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. “He is the master of efficiency and in government operations that is something that is hard to find and hard to implement. Matthew is not afraid to challenge the status quo and make the hard decisions for the benefit of the taxpayers. He is the type of leader that every city, council, state and federal level would be blessed to have working for them.”

“It was a surprise and honor to receive this award,” Kremer said. “The nomination and selection for this award are all done by my fellow City and County Administrators so that makes it very meaningful. I have been blessed to have the support of so many other managers in the region over the past three years. We truly work together as a team and dealing with the COVID pandemic has certainly proven that.

“This was a very difficult year to be a City Administrator, but looking back, Erlanger and NKY have continued supporting our citizens and visitors with minimal operational interruptions,” he said. “That alone is a huge achievement for all agencies.”

Kremer, a Retired U.S. Army Reserves veteran who served two tours in Iraq and is a former Erlanger Police Patrol Sergeant, became City Administrator in 2017.

Kremer serves as Chair of the Northern Kentucky City and County Managers Association, is a member of the Kentucky City and County Managers Association Legislative Committee and a member of the International City Managers Association.

In addition, Kremer is active in community service and volunteerism. He is a member of Watch D.O.G.S (Dad’s of Great Students) at Woodfill Elementary in Fort Thomas, is the eighth grade instructor for the Parish School of Religion at St. Thomas Parish in Fort Thomas and was an elementary instructor for Junior Achievement USA.

Kremer and his wife, Angie, are the parents of three children.

