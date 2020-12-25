El Nopal Mexican family restaurant opens location along Dixie Highway corridor in Erlanger















El Nopal, a growing and popular chain of Mexican family restaurants, has opened along the Dixie Highway corridor in the City of Erlanger.

El Nopal is located at 3218 Dixie Highway in the building that formerly housed Salvadore’s restaurant. El Nopal – which is known for its dips, fajitas, chimichangas and other classic Mexican cuisine – is owned by partners Enrique Roman and Javier Castro. City officials celebrated and welcomed El Nopal to the city with a Monday morning ribbon cutting.

“We just love the location and the city has been so welcoming and helpful,” said Castro, El Nopal’s general manager. “Once we heard that the previous owner was selling, we knew we wanted that site to be our new location.”

Erlanger Director of Economic Development Emi Randall agreed that the Erlanger’s Dixie Highway corridor is a “great location for businesses in Northern Kentucky.”

“Dixie Highway’s close proximity to both residential populations and daytime workers makes it a wonderful location for businesses to grow and succeed,” Randall said. “El Nopal will thrive in Erlanger because of its location and its tremendous food and service.”

Most of the El Nopal restaurants and located in Louisville and Southern Indiana, but after opening a location in Florence a few years ago, Castro said the company wanted to find another Northern Kentucky location. Erlanger emerged as the perfect site.

“We just love this community, and working with Erlanger has been fantastic,” Castro said. “The city does whatever it can to help businesses succeed.”

Business attraction, retention, satisfaction and success are major priorities for Erlanger city officials.

“We have a close-knit business community here in Erlanger, where business owners know each other and share information,” Randall said. “The City also pro-actively supports businesses with a number of grant and incentive programs.”

Mayor Jessica Fette said the city works as hard to attract small businesses as it does major employers.

“Small businesses are the backbone of any community,” Fette said. “We welcome Enrique, Javier and his entire team at El Nopal to the City of Erlanger and we are thrilled he chose our city for the company’s newest Northern Kentucky location.”

City of Erlanger