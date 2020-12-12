DOCJT announces 38 law enforcement officers, including three from NKY, graduate basic training

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 38 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the basic training academy.
Three of those officers are from Northern Kentucky. They are John R. Hoober of the Covington Police Department, Jacob M. Sander of the Florence Police Department, and William J. Snider of the Kenton County Police Department.
“We congratulate these officers on their accomplishment and send our support of the essential and life-saving work they will do in the communities they serve,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The graduates of Class 513 received 824.5 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
“I appreciate the commitment from Class 513 to excel in their training and am confident in the professional service they will provide to all Kentuckians,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek.
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which have independent academies.
Class 513 graduates and their agencies are:
Bronson T. Abrams, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Benjamin C. Barnett, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
Cody D. Blair, Morehead Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
Joseph Braden, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
Jonah L. Brawner, Owensboro Police Department
Kurt Bulgrin, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Coordinator’s Award)
Savannah N. Caldwell, Lawrenceburg Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
James A. Campbell, Ballard County Sheriff’s Office
Samuel A. Colantuoni, Versailles Police Department
Chance Coleman, Richmond Police Department (Firearms Proficiency Award)
Jaime R. Euteneier, Paducah Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
Samantha Faoro, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
Nelson Fisk, Hopkinsville Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
Collin D. Garner, Ballard County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler S. Goldman, Cadiz Police Department
Tyler Hanna, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
John R. Hoober, Covington Police Department
Darin Jacoby, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Recruit of Distinction, Academic Achievement Award)
Cody A. King, Somerset Police Department
Michael V. Martin, Frankfort Police Department (Firearms Proficiency Award)
Conner McEvoy, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Ben C. Miciotto, Western Kentucky University Police Department
Adam C. Patterson, Richmond Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree, Firearms Proficiency Award)
Jeffrey L. Reynolds, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness, Firearms Proficiency Award)
Jacob M. Sander, Florence Police Department
Jonathan Seagraves, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Jacob T. Sharp, Western Kentucky University Police Department (Firearms Proficiency Award)
Isaac S. Shelton, Harrodsburg Police Department
Daniel A. Shumate, Elizabethtown Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
William J. Snider, Kenton County Police Department
Logan A. Sutton, Frankfort Police Department
Dakota Turner, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources
Michael P. Vowell, Paducah Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
Briley T. Welch, Tompkinsville Police Department
James B. Welch, Fleming County Sheriff’s Office (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
James A. Whitworth, Paducah Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)
Noah A. Willett, Paducah Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree, Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)
Austin Young, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
