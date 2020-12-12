DOCJT announces 38 law enforcement officers, including three from NKY, graduate basic training















The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 38 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the basic training academy.

Three of those officers are from Northern Kentucky. They are John R. Hoober of the Covington Police Department, Jacob M. Sander of the Florence Police Department, and William J. Snider of the Kenton County Police Department.

“We congratulate these officers on their accomplishment and send our support of the essential and life-saving work they will do in the communities they serve,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The graduates of Class 513 received 824.5 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“I appreciate the commitment from Class 513 to excel in their training and am confident in the professional service they will provide to all Kentuckians,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek.

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which have independent academies.

Class 513 graduates and their agencies are:

Bronson T. Abrams, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Benjamin C. Barnett, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Cody D. Blair, Morehead Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

Joseph Braden, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

Jonah L. Brawner, Owensboro Police Department

Kurt Bulgrin, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Coordinator’s Award)

Savannah N. Caldwell, Lawrenceburg Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

James A. Campbell, Ballard County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel A. Colantuoni, Versailles Police Department

Chance Coleman, Richmond Police Department (Firearms Proficiency Award)

Jaime R. Euteneier, Paducah Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

Samantha Faoro, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

Nelson Fisk, Hopkinsville Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

Collin D. Garner, Ballard County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler S. Goldman, Cadiz Police Department

Tyler Hanna, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

John R. Hoober, Covington Police Department

Darin Jacoby, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Recruit of Distinction, Academic Achievement Award)

Cody A. King, Somerset Police Department

Michael V. Martin, Frankfort Police Department (Firearms Proficiency Award)

Conner McEvoy, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Ben C. Miciotto, Western Kentucky University Police Department

Adam C. Patterson, Richmond Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree, Firearms Proficiency Award)

Jeffrey L. Reynolds, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness, Firearms Proficiency Award)

Jacob M. Sander, Florence Police Department

Jonathan Seagraves, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Jacob T. Sharp, Western Kentucky University Police Department (Firearms Proficiency Award)

Isaac S. Shelton, Harrodsburg Police Department

Daniel A. Shumate, Elizabethtown Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

William J. Snider, Kenton County Police Department

Logan A. Sutton, Frankfort Police Department

Dakota Turner, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Michael P. Vowell, Paducah Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

Briley T. Welch, Tompkinsville Police Department

James B. Welch, Fleming County Sheriff’s Office (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

James A. Whitworth, Paducah Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree)

Noah A. Willett, Paducah Police Department (Educating Heroes Associate’s Degree, Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)

Austin Young, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

From Department of Criminal Justice Training