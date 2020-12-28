DBL’s David Kramer named to the Top 10 2021 Kentucky Super Lawyers list, for third time















David Kramer, Chair of DBL Law Firm’s Civil Litigation Practice Group, has been named to the Top 10 2021 Kentucky Super Lawyers® List. He had previously been named one of the Top 50 Kentucky Super Lawyers on two occasions.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a service that rates lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

Kramer has been named a Fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and Litigation Counsel of America. He has also been named to the Best Lawyers in America for health care litigation and is rated AV (pre-eminent) by Martindale Hubbell.

He is the author of the Thomson West two-volume treatise on the Kentucky Rules of Civil Procedure, part of the Kentucky Practice Series. The treatise is often cited by Kentucky’s appellate courts and is widely regarded as the leading reference on the Kentucky Civil Rules. He is also the chief Kentucky contributor to Thomson Reuters “Practical Law” series in several civil litigation areas.

In 2008, Kramer served as a Special Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court. He served from 2008-2014 on the Board of Governors of the Kentucky Bar Association (KBA) and served from 2011-2014 as the KBA’s representative on the Kentucky Supreme Court Civil Rules Committee. He currently serves as a member of the Ethics Committee of the Kentucky Judiciary.

Kramer also serves on the Crestview Hills City Council and on the Lakeside Park/Crestview Hills Police Authority Board. A graduate of Xavier University and the University of Kentucky College of Law, he is the current President of the Salmon P. Chase Inn of Court and a member of the Covington Latin School Alumni Association Board of Directors.