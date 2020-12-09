Covington to Transportation Cabinet: ‘Publicize and enforce’ hazmat ban; talk rentals, IRS site, more















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Enough is enough. And next week, the City of Covington will say as much.

Tuesday, at the city’s regularly scheduled commission meeting, Mayor Joseph U. Meyer proposed a resolution to be written and presented next week for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, whereby the city will ask the cabinet to publicize, through signage, and enforce the ban on hazardous chemicals transported on I-75, north of I-275, to the Ohio state line.

“Publicize and enforce the ban on hazmat carriers,” Meyer said. “As we learned, back in 2013, the state banned hazardous materials on that stretch of I-75, including northbound on the Brent Spence Bridge. It’s never been enforced, there’s never been a sign up, and we saw what happens when hazardous materials are involved in an accident on that bridge.

“It’s led to this current shutdown,” he continued. “And I think it’s to our advantage to step up and ask the Transportation Cabinet, and other local governments, to recognize the danger of passing hazardous materials on our stretch of I-75 and the Brent Spence Bridge.”

He went on to say that asking the cabinet to publicize and enforce the band “may help us avoid the circumstances that we’re in and may add to the longevity of the Brent Spence Bridge.”

The commission, once again meeting virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, agreed to the resolution. “It certainly wouldn’t hurt,” Commissioner Tim Downing said.

Many had no idea about the 2013 ban until it was uncovered in a report by the WDRB News television station.

The Brent Spence Bridge was closed Nov. 11 due to a fiery semitruck crash and after the accident, officials said the fire burned so intensely because one truck was carrying potassium hydroxide, a hazardous material.

Simply put, it should never have been transported across the bridge in the first place — or anywhere on I-75 north of I-275 to the Ohio state line.

Bowman suggests stimulus checks

Commissioner Denny Bowman, who will be leaving the Commission at the end of the year, said he would like to utilize some of the city’s $9.5 million in rainy-day funds to distribute $800-$1,200 stimulus checks to city workers — a total of about $400,000 for police, firefighters, public works and City Hall employees.

“A stimulus program would be real welcome to our employees,” he said. “It shows them we really appreciate them. I’ve got two weeks left, and I really wish the Commission would consider that. (The pandemic) is a tough situation, and it’s far from being over.”

Meyer agreed this was a good sentiment, but noted that due to different contracts with various workers, it would be something that would have to be completed after the first of the year.

Short-term Rental Ordinance

The new Airbnb, or “short-term rental,” regulation will get a second reading and vote at next week’s legislative meeting.

Last month, Commissioners heard a proposal for the new regulation, which will require owners to have a license and a proper zone for their property.

Basically, anyone operating an Airbnb would have to get a license because they don’t currently have any license at all, said Ken Smith, the city’s neighborhood services director. If residents believe someone is operating a short-term rental without a license, or is causing a nuisance, they would notify the city’s Code Enforcement.

Appeals would then be reviewed by a separate board with four-year appointments. To start the program, provisional licenses would be issued for three months until all the short-term rentals have been inspected by the city.

The short-term rental industry has exploded. Just before the pandemic began, it was valued at $40 billion. Now, estimates say it’s still in the $18 million range.

Covington is no exception. Last month, City Solicitor Michael Bartlett reported there were 246 short-term rentals operating within the city limits in mid-October.

YMCA Alley closing

Next week, Commissioners will also hear the second reading to close a portion of an alley known as the “YMCA Alley,” located east of Madison Avenue.

The alley, which is between the YMCA building and Hotel Covington, will remain open to pedestrian traffic.

Façade incentives/rent subsidies

The Commission heard proposals for one new façade incentive and four new rent subsidies Tuesday night, including:

• A façade incentive for $6,000 for B Squared Partners, LLC, at 823 Scott St.

• A rent subsidy for $6,000 for The Annex by Greenline Salon at 130 W. Sixth St.

• A rent subsidy for $6,000 for Cloverleaf Me, Inc., at 434 Madison Ave.

• A rent subsidy for $4,500 for Modelfit at 331 W. Pike St.

• A rent subsidy for $6,000 for Aim Nutrition, LLC at 617 Main St.

All were placed on the consent agenda for next week.

MOA for IRS site

Commissioners heard a proposal to execute a Memorandum of Agreement (or MOA) with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority “for the purpose of completing the necessary steps to have the 31-acre area along the central riverfront, including the 23-acre former IRS site, approved for state tax increment finance benefits,” city documents read.

“This is a significant step forward for the IRS site,” Meyer said.

The proposal was put on next week’s regular agenda.

Etc.

• Commissioners heard a proposal for the hiring of Devyn Harris as a police officer, effective Jan. 3, 2021. The hire would bring the force up to 111 officers of 114 allowed. Commissioners put the request on next week’s consent agenda.

• Commissioners heard a proposal for the hiring of Alvis Barber as a full-time driver in the Public Works Department. This was also placed on the consent agenda.

• Commissioners elected to adjourn to executive session to discuss “an economic development initiative,” Meyer said. Officials said no further action would be taken at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a legislative meeting held at 6 p.m., Dec. 15. The meeting can be followed live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.