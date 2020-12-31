CovCath, Highlands and St. Henry all set sights on 9th Region championship, trip to Rupp Arena















By Chad Hensley

NKyTribune contributor

More than a month after its originally scheduled start, Kentucky high school basketball will finally tip off on Monday.

Who will compete for the 9th Region championship this season in boys basketball? Several teams figure to challenge for the title and a trip to Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16. Here are capsules of each team in the 9th Region, broken down by the four districts.

DISTRICT 36

Bellevue (3-25) – The Tigers did not record a win against teams other than Covington Latin or Heritage Academy in 2019-20, but Bellevue does welcome back its top three scorers. Returning are Will Strong (10.9 points per game), Logan Purnell (9.2 ppg) and Derek Leedy (6.5 ppg). Bellevue will need to improve on its shooting, especially from the free-throw line (54.8 percent), if it is to compete for a berth in the regional.

Dayton (12-20) – The Greendevils are another team that may not contend for a regional crown but will have a chance to win the NKAC Classic in early March. Dayton owned a 9-7 record against in-region foes, but the Greendevils lacked a signature win against the upper-echelon teams. The Greendevils have just eight players on their roster but return the bulk of their scoring, including Lorenzo Price’s 14.7 points per game.

Highlands (28-4) – The Bluebirds battled until the final buzzer against CovCath in the 9th Region Tournament finals, but fell 59-54 to the Colonels. Northern Kentucky University recruit Sam Vinson (24.7 points per game) will look to lead the Bluebirds to the regional title and a trip to Rupp Arena this season. Vinson was selected as the 9th Region’s top player in the Cats’ Pause Magazine’s preseason rankings, but teams will not be able to focus solely on the 6-foot-4 guard. Luke Muller (15.7 points per game), Zachary Barth (5.4 ppg) and Oliver Harris (4.8 ppg) are other outstanding performers on the Highlands roster. Muller buried a team-leading 107 shot from 3-point range last seson. Highlands is seeking its first 9th Region championship since 2001.

Newport (15-15) – The Wildcats lost to crosstown rival Newport Central Catholic on Feb. 15 last season, but Newport exacted revenge 11 days later and beat the Thoroughbreds 53-44 in the district semifinals. KeAndre Nelson will be called upon to improve his 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Newport must replace DaeShawn Coleman, who averaged a team-best 21 points per game while also grabbing 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Newport Central Catholic (16-10) – NewCath begins the season on Jan. 5 with a contest against rival Newport. Joel Iles is the team’s top returning scorer at 12.8 points per game. Iles also led the team in shooting from the field (52.8 percent), 3-point shooting (43.5 percent) and free-throw shooting (80.6 percent) despite having played in just 20 games. The Thoroughbreds must replace Cody Mueller (12.5 ppg) and Evan Mullikin (10.3 ppg) in the lineup this season.

DISTRICT 35

Beechwood (21-12) – Erik Goetz’s Tigers bowed out of the 9th Region tournament earlier than many expected in 2019-20, but Beechwood is expected to make plenty of noise this season. Beechwood is led by prolific scorer Scotty Draud, who averaged 22.9 points per game last season. Draud buried 63 shots from 3-point range and attempted a team-leading 284 free throws. Draud converted 170 of those charity tosses for 59.9 percent, and improving that number could elevate Beechwood’s win total. Draud will be complemented by the play of Will Downton, who averaged 10.2 points per game.

Covington Catholic (29-5) – The Colonels have won four of the last six regional titles, with two eventually leading to state championships. Head coach Scott Ruthsatz will call upon Donovan Stocks and Chandler Starks to lead the way. Stocks averaged 8.9 points and 3.3 rebounds, while Starks scored 6.8 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game. Gone are the team’s top two scorers in Grant Disken (16.4 ppg) and Neil Green (13.4 ppg). CovCath has added Beechwood transfer Mitchell Rylee to the roster. Rylee averaged 8.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season for Beechwood.

Covington Latin (0-19) – A young Trojans team struggled last season after losing eight seniors to graduation. Latin is currently riding a 29-game losing streak, with the program’s last win on Jan. 5, 2019, over Heritage Academy. The Trojans are a sophomore-dominated squad in 2020-21 and will look to their lone senior, Andrew Apollonio, for leadership in trying to break the losing streak.

Holmes (11-17) – Once a perennial 9th Region contender, the Bulldogs endured their fourth consecutive losing season in 2019-20. The Calloway twins, Quantez and Tayquan, could be key as the Bulldogs look to improve on their 11-win output from last season. Quantez averaged 18.2 points last season, while Tayquan scored 5.5 points per game.

Holy Cross (15-13) – The Indians will rely on sophomore guard Jacob Meyer, who averaged 17.8 points per game as a freshman for head coach Brandon Grammer in 2019-20. Also look for seniors Jeremiah Hicks (12.6 ppg) and Brandon McClendon (13.8 ppg) to be key parts of the offense as Holy Cross looks to earn a berth in the 9th Region Tournament.

DISTRICT 34

Dixie Heights (10-21) – Ian Snelling and Keirnan Geraci will be key performers for the Colonels, who endured a disappointing 2019-20 season. Snelling averaged 17.4 points and 4.0 rebounds last season, while Geraci tallied 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Jason Summe averaged 8.4 points per game as a junior last season and adds experience to the roster.

Lloyd (15-13) – The Juggernauts will be under the direction of a new head coach this season as Michael Walker takes over for Sam Volpenhein. Walker will look to Tyrese Davis to increase his 10.4 scoring average from last season. Lloyd must replace leading scorer Treshawn Cody and his 20.3 points per game. Zaire Monroe (8.0 ppg), Dameion Mitchell (6.5 ppg) and Jeremiah Israel (5.3 ppg) could be keys this season as Lloyd seeks a trip to the 9th Region Tournament.

Ludlow (18-13) – The Panthers won 13 of 15 games from January through the middle of February, but Ludlow finished the season 3-6 — including a frigid performance in an 80-32 loss the St. Henry in the district tournament. Ludlow returns three of its top four scorers in Noah Hoffmeister (12.0 points per game), Ryan Gaiser (6.3 ppg) and Liam Singer (6.2 ppg).

St. Henry (25-5) – The experienced Crusaders are among the few teams in the state that will challenge for not only an All “A” Classic title but for the KHSAA Sweet 16 championship as well. Wyatt Vieth, a Thomas More commit, leads a senior-dominated squad that returns its top five scorers from last season. Vieth’s 18.4 points per contest is complemented nicely by Jude Bessler’s 14.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Connor Shea scored at a 6.1 ppg clip, while Cody Teeten averaged 5.8 ppg. Teeten also converted 31 of 34 free throws (91.2 percent) last season. Head coach Dave Faust — who guided St. Henry to the All “A” Classic tournament championship last season — has put together a challenging schedule that includes Scott, Lexington Catholic and Highlands in the first week.

Villa Madonna (7-23) – The Vikings have struggled in their district and the woes may continue after having graduated their top two scorers (James Thole and Michael Schlueter) from last season. If Villa is to be successful, players such as Dominic Martin and Charlie Thiemann will need to improve their scoring outputs. Thole and Schlueter combined for 29 of the team’s 54.7 points per game last season.

DISTRICT 33

Boone County (6-24) – The Rebels have fallen from the upper echelon of the 9th Region but return their top two scorers in senior forward Parker Fields and junior guard Cole Shumate. Fields averaged 12.2 points per game as a junior, while Shumate added 9.0 points per contest average. Fields also led the team in rebounding 5.3 per game. Shumate connected on team-leading 45 shots from 3-point range.

Conner (23-6) – The Cougars won all eight contests against district foes and enjoyed a strong showing at the regional tournament before falling to Highlands in the semifinals. Senior guards Spencer Couzins (10.7) and Riley Osterbur (10.2) are the top returning scorers for head coach Matthew Otte’s club. Couzins and Osterbur are also effective 3-point shooters and combined for 84 treys last season. Senior forward Cole Skiles also returns after averaging 6.8 points per contest. Conner must replace leading scorer Jalen Scott’s 17.7 points per game.

Cooper (11-17) – The Jaguars started off hot in their 9th Region Tournament game against St. Henry, but Cooper eventually fell by a 58-55 score in overtime. In order for head coach Tim Sullivan’s squad to make a deep run in the postseason, senior guard Gavin Rabe (15.4 points per game) will need help on the offensive end from his teammates. Senior forward Jacob Deere averaged 7.6 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. Cooper features a young roster that includes nine sophomores.

Heritage Academy (7-19) – The Eagles may not challenge for a district crown, but a title in the small-school Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference is possible. Josh Wingham (13.7 ppg) and Keegan Kennedy (11.2 ppg) are two proven scorers for the Eagles.

Ryle (12-17) – The Raiders were riddled with injuries in the 2019-20 season, with only three players having played in all 29 contests. Head coach Keaton Belcher’s crew will be led by junior guard Donovan Robinson. who averaged 13.3 points per game last season. Robinson was also one of the state’s best free-throw shooters at 86.4 percent. Senior guard Tyler Bush also returns after averaging 12.3 points per game and draining a team-leading 64 shots from 3-point range.