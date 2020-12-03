City of Union provides CARES Act funding to three schools in its city limits to help with distance learning















The City of Union has announced the transfer of $303,000 in CARES act funding to three local schools located in the incorporated city limits.

Each school will receive a check based upon their needs to facilitate distanced learning with consideration to the eventual safe return to schools as due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was important to our city commission to keep all of our CARES act funding working in our local community,” said Mayor Larry K. Solomon. “Helping our schools, which are providing outstanding service in this time of uncertainty, seems like the best utilization of these funds.”

“These monies will allow our public schools to continue to meet our students’ needs during the pandemic,” said Commissioner John Mefford. Mefford is also a chemistry instructor at Ryle High School.

“Our schools have been asked to continue to provide a quality education, despite the challenges of the pandemic requiring us to turn to virtual and hybrid education models for learning. These funds will help the schools continue to keep staff and students safe, and provide the best possible access for remote learning we can provide.”

More information regarding the City of Union can be found on the city’s website.