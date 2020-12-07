Chief Deputy Marc Fields to succeed retiring Terry Carl as Kenton County Jailer, effective January 1















Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann that Chief Deputy Marc L. Fields will succeed retiring Kenton County Jailer Terry Carl, effective January 1, 2021.

“Marc Fields has been Kenton County Jailer Terry Carl’s Chief Deputy since 2018, and his work over the past two years, as well as his prior experience in law enforcement and public administration, makes this an easy choice,” stated Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

Upon graduation from Covington Holmes High School, Marc L. Fields began compiling a distinguished career in public service and law enforcement immediately, starting with his enlistment in the Reserves of the United States Marine Corps in 1978. After six years of service, he was Honorably Discharged.

In 1983, Fields started a 30-year career in law enforcement that culminated in becoming Chief of Police for the City of Erlanger in 2002 and serving in that role for eleven years. At the end of his law enforcement career, Fields became City Administrator for the City of Erlanger and continued his service in that role through 2017.

In 2018, Fields joined Kenton County Jailer Terry Carl’s team as Chief Deputy of Administration, helping lead the largest detention center in Northern Kentucky. During this tenure, he was instrumental in overseeing logistics and personnel for an operation acknowledged as a leader on a state and national level.

“There are very few individuals in Northern Kentucky who have a better combination of law enforcement and public administration experience. I have confidence that Kenton County Jailer Marc Fields will build on Terry Carl’s legacy, and make sure our detention center is a model for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” stated Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

“I started out as a Patrol Officer, so public safety and public service has always been in my blood. Along the way, I’ve always looked at each leadership opportunity as a way to give a little more back to the community I love. I’m excited about the chance to build on Terry Carl’s legacy. Kenton County is blessed to have a Detention Center, and a great team of employees, that leads the Commonwealth in programming designed to get people back on track in life. I’m confident we can fulfill our mission of keeping Kenton County safe by incarcerating those who need to be held, but also helping those incarcerated get their lives back in order so they can become contributing members of our community and, hopefully, not return to our care. Thanks to Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann for this opportunity, and to the Fiscal Court for their support. Most importantly, I want to thank my wife of 41 years, Sandi, and my family for their love and support during my time serving our country and community,” added Marc L. Fields.