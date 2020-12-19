Brighton Center’s incoming president, Wonda Winkler, names new senior leadership team















On February 1st, Wonda Winkler will become the President & CEO of Brighton Center and has named a new senior leadership structure.

“I consider the opportunity to lead Brighton Center, and Brighton Properties our wholly owned subsidiary, as President & CEO a true gift and want to make sure we can hit the ground running. There are such complex and critical issues our community is facing including poverty and the lack of decent, affordable, and accessible housing…and the financial devastation many families are facing due to COVID makes it even more important to keep moving forward and not lose the momentum of our work,” said Wonda Winkler.

“We are excited to announce that both Melissa Hall Sommer and Talia Frye will be promoted to Vice President effective February 1, 2021. Melissa has been with the Center for over 25 years and currently serves as our Senior Director, Family Economic Success. Talia has been with the Center for 17 years and currently serves as our Workforce Development Director.

“I am inspired everyday by those we serve. Brighton Center exists to offer hope through the provision of critical supports and connections, resulting in a bridge to “what is possible”. To be a part of this incredible organization is an honor, and I remain committed to, and energized by, the future innovations and opportunities to be realized,” said Melissa Hall Sommer.

Talia says, “The voices of our families drives the work at Brighton Center; we have a long history of listening and supporting their hopes and dreams. Before the pandemic, and now more than ever, those we serve have shared with us the need for good jobs that pay a livable wage/benefits and opportunity for career advancement that lead to self-sufficiency. I cherish the opportunity to work in partnership with our families, staff, volunteers, stakeholders, and donors to create meaningful solutions that help our families thrive.”

“Melissa and Talia are both deeply knowledgeable of the critical supports that families need to become financially stable and independent and possess a strong commitment to our mission, vision, and values,” shared Winkler.

Already a steadfast member of the senior leadership team is June Miller, who has been with the organization for 37 years, and will continue to oversee finances, human resources, and IT as the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. “June has dedicated close to four decades to the Center, and she has lead this organization with integrity and ethics always at the forefront,” said Winkler.

Combined this senior leadership team has over 100 years of experience at Brighton Center alone.

“I can’t be more proud of the work we do to impact the lives of our families and this region. I look forward to leading Brighton Center into the future with great hope and optimism, and with this team by my side,” shares Winkler.

