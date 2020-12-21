Brent Spence Bridge ready for final prep work for opening — late Tuesday or on Wednesday; follow details here















Final inspections on the Brent Spence Bridge have been completed. Inspectors once again confirmed that the bridge is safe for travel and determined that the final components of the repair work can begin. This work includes lane striping on the upper and lower decks, equipment removal, and several other minor maintenance items that will be completed prior to reopening the bridge.

Weather permitting, if all of the above items are completed successfully, it is expected that crews will begin the process of restoring normal traffic patterns overnight Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with a possible reopening of the bridge as soon as late-afternoon, Tuesday, Dec. 22.



Specifically, beginning at midnight (Monday night/Tuesday morning), several lane and ramp closures will be put into place so that crews can remove various traffic control devices and temporary signage, and perform additional activities to prepare for the reopening of the Brent Spence Bridge:

• At midnight, I-71/75 northbound will be closed to all traffic at the I-275 interchange. The single lane of travel that is currently open north of the I-275 interchange will be closed.

• In addition, the following ramps that provide access to I-71/75 northbound will be closed:

◦ The on-ramp from Buttermilk Pike

◦ The on-ramp from Dixie Highway

◦ The on-ramp from Kyles Lane.

Details related to the timing of reopening various lane and ramp closures will be announced early Tuesday morning and this story will be updated.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their route before getting on the road by using various travel resources that provide real-time travel information such as TRIMARC, WAZE, and GoKY.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet