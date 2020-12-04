Beyond the Curb: River City Living takes you to apartment complex on the river in Dayton















The beautiful Tapestry on the River apartments in Dayton have many desirable amenities, including the pool, private river walk, luxury finishes and 7,000 sqft clubhouse.

However, the goal of the project’s developers, Arlington Properties, is to truly set themselves apart by focusing on building connections between their residents.



This focus started with the design of the public spaces. That 7,000 sqft clubhouse has three fitness rooms, a large rec room with a pool table, kitchen and a number of seating areas, all for the use of the tenants. The picturesque private river walk follows a peaceful stretch of the Ohio River. Along the winding path are gathering spots, both small and large, to entice people to come together and enjoy the views. The swimming pool and dog run are also popular places for residents to gather.

Wide hallways in the apartment buildings encourage casual visits between neighbors. The apartments themselves all have 9′ ceilings and open floorplans, making the spaces feel welcoming.

Arlington Properties goes beyond thoughtful design in their goal of connecting people. As resident Sabrina Huth, interviewed in the episode, explains, there is an app provided for free to all the tenants. Its purpose is to facilitate meetups around shared interests. Huth says it has been a great way to get to know people in a safe, socially distant way.

As showcased in the episode, Tapestry on the River is a lovely community that makes it easy for residents to quickly find friends and feel at home.

