Beshear reports 3,892 cases, 23 deaths — a record week already with one day to go















Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that Kentucky has had its new highest week of COVID-19 cases, even with one day left to report and encouraged Kentuckians to keep fighting.

“With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired – but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”

“The imminent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is a monumental scientific accomplishment offering great hope that this devastating pandemic can at last be ended,” commented Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.

“Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start. It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 3,892

• New deaths today: 23

• Positivity rate: 9.80%

• Total deaths: 2,062

• Currently hospitalized: 1,731

• Currently in ICU: 401

• Currently on ventilator: 226

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 594.

Those reported lost to the virus today include two men, ages 77 and 86, from Barren County; a 55-year-old man from Fayette County; two women, ages 38 and 41 from Hardin County; a 65-year-old man from Hart County; an 85-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 94 and 98, and two men, ages 72 and 74 from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old man from Jessamine County; an 87-year-old man from Logan County; a 97-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; two women, ages 58 and 69, and two men, ages 70 and 95 from Nelson County; a 57-year-old man from Simpson County; and two women, ages 75 and 103, and a 68-year-old man from Warren County.