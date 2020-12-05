Beshear reports 3,614 cases, 25 deaths, says state is just days away from starting the first vaccines















Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to stay strong in the fight against COVID-19, as he reported 3,614 new cases and 25 deaths on Friday.

Boone County reported 118 cases, Kenton County 108 and Campbell County 48. Boone County reported one death.

He said the Commonwealth is just days away from beginning to administer life-saving vaccines.

“These vaccines are right around the corner. Within the next 10 days or so we might be giving out the first vaccines,” said Beshear. “That means every loss of life and every extra infection that happens between now and then is entirely avoidable. So let’s fight harder than we ever have and do our part as Team Kentucky.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 3,614

• New deaths today: 25

• Positivity rate: 9.93%

• Total deaths: 2,039

• Currently hospitalized: 1,792

• Currently in ICU: 409

• Currently on ventilator: 230

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton, Warren and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 576.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 76-year-old man from Boone County; a 69-year-old woman from Caldwell County; an 84-year-old woman from Christian County; a 70-year-old woman from Crittenden County; a 70-year-old man from Elliott County; a 74-year-old man from Franklin County; a 72-year-old woman and two men, ages 74 and 87, from Greenup County; an 87-year-old man from Hopkins County; two men, ages 67 and 71, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 40 and 64, and a 99-year-old man from Johnson County; a 55-year-old man from Lawrence County; an 82-year-old man from Lewis County; a 73-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Madison County; a 94-year-old man from Marion County; a 97-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 91-year-old woman from Martin County; an 83-year-old woman from McCracken County; a 77-year-old woman from Monroe County; and an 85-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

Travel Advisory

The Kentucky Department for Public Health advises against travel to states with a positivity rate of 15% or higher. Those states currently include: Idaho (50.64%), Kansas (44.58%), South Dakota (44.09%), Iowa (42.24%), Oregon (40.18%), Alabama (34.72%), Pennsylvania (32.03%), Arizona (25.39%), Mississippi (24.91%), Utah (22.20%), Missouri (19.21%), Oklahoma (19.01%), Nevada (16.42%), Arkansas (16.17%), Ohio (15.49%) and Tennessee (15.34%).

Pharmacy Refills Update

Beshear signed an executive order that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. The current executive order is set to expire Saturday at midnight; the new order will be effective for 30 days beginning Dec. 4.