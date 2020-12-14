Beshear reports 2,454 cases and 15 deaths — 3 in NKY; urges vigilance as first vaccine arrives in state















Gov. Andy Beshear asked Kentuckians to remain vigilant in the fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) even as the Commonwealth welcomed the first shipment of vaccine against the deadly virus.

“We are seeing good trends and getting great news in our battle against COVID-19. We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week, and now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus,” the Governor said, heralding news that the first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines had arrived at Louisville’s UPS Worldport.

“Our community doctors and nurses, as well as long-term care residents and staff, are preparing to do their part first. We will all get a turn. When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers on Sunday:

• New cases today: 2,454

• New deaths today: 15

• Positivity rate: 8.52%

• Total deaths: 2,207

• Currently hospitalized: 1,712

• Currently in ICU: 434

• Currently on ventilator: 224

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Pulaski and Kenton, as each reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 446.

Boone County reported 115 cases, Kenton 106 and Campbell 48

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 75-year-old woman from Bell County; two women, ages 65 and 58, from Boone County; an 84-year-old man from Caldwell County; two women, ages 65 and 74, from Daviess County; an 82-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Hopkins County; an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 85-year-old man from Kenton County; a 58-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 56-year-old man from Oldham County; two women, ages 89 and 50, from Pulaski County, and a 76-year-old man from Taylor County.

“The first doses of Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Kentucky, and the rollout will begin immediately. This is fantastic news and offers hope we are beginning the end of this pandemic,” shared Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.

“Early doses will be limited in supply and immunization will begin with nursing home residents and frontline health care workers. From there, as vaccine shipments continue, Kentucky will immunize all health care (including oral health) workers and first responders followed by the K-12 education community to get our children and educators safely back to school. More federal guidance on subsequent populations to be immunized will be available in the upcoming weeks.

“Having vaccines this quickly is a modern medical miracle. Having patience in the months ahead is essential, though, as vaccine supplies increase and hopefully all interested persons have access to vaccination by the end of summer 2021.”